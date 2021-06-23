Watch now: Connect Transit to add 51 new accessible bus stops in Bloomington

NORMAL — Officials with the Twin Cities' chief mass transportation provider have approved revamping another 51 of its bus stops.

The Connect Transit Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted unanimously to authorize the improvements, which will make each of the stops — all located within the city of Bloomington — compliant with mandates outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We are excited to approve an additional 51 bus stops this summer and continue to push for 100% ADA compliance within our system," chairman Ryan Whitehouse said in a statement. "This has been a very important priority for the trustees and this is another giant step towards achieving that goal."

Eighteen stops will receive concrete pads to support Simme-Seat benches, but none of the 51 stops will have enclosures added to them, maintenance manager Brady Lange told the board Tuesday.

The $206,090-project will be handled by local contractor JG Stewart Contractors, Inc. Construction is expected to start this summer.

All costs are covered by funding awarded to Connect-Transit through the Illinois Department of Transportation via a Rebuild Illinois capital grant and the Downstate Operating Assistance Program.

Tuesday's approval comes as the next phase in Connect Transit's ongoing push to make all 607 of its stops ADA-compliant by 2024.

That goal, called the Better Bus Stops for Bloomington-Normal campaign, was launched in 2018. Since then nearly 100 stops have been updated to make them accessible by riders living with disabilities.

The 51 Bloomington stops are part of at least 100 that are scheduled to be improved in the city and the town of Normal this fall and in spring 2022.

"I applaud Connect Transit’s initiative as they move toward 100% ADA compliance by 2024," Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said in a statement. "It’s just one more example of how Bloomington is going from good to great."

An interactive map of completed, in-design and scheduled bus stops is available at connect-transit.com/riding/infrastructure.asp.

