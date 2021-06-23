Watch now: Connect Transit to add 51 new accessible bus stops in Bloomington

“We are excited to approve an additional 51 bus stops this summer and continue to push for 100% ADA compliance within our system," chairman Ryan Whitehouse said in a statement. "This has been a very important priority for the trustees and this is another giant step towards achieving that goal."
Eighteen stops will receive concrete pads to support Simme-Seat benches, but none of the 51 stops will have enclosures added to them, maintenance manager Brady Lange told the board Tuesday.
Tuesday's approval comes as the next phase in Connect Transit's ongoing push to make all 607 of its stops ADA-compliant by 2024.
That goal, called the Better Bus Stops for Bloomington-Normal campaign, was launched in 2018. Since then nearly 100 stops have been updated to make them accessible by riders living with disabilities.
The 51 Bloomington stops are part of at least 100 that are scheduled to be improved in the city and the town of Normal this fall and in spring 2022.
"I applaud Connect Transit’s initiative as they move toward 100% ADA compliance by 2024," Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said in a statement. "It’s just one more example of how Bloomington is going from good to great."
Butchers Lane, off South Morris Avenue near Miller Park in Bloomington, was named for the slaughter houses that once lined the street. Butchers Lane is pictured here on May 1, 2019, after extensive flooding closed a portion of the street.
While some sources say Bloomington's Lumber Street was named for the lumber companies that once lined it, others say it was because the street was a convenient place to unload lumber from the nearby railroad tracks. Either way, the name fits.
This busy road cutting through south Bloomington and doubling as a section of Route 150 was named for Corp. Raymond G. Morrissey, the first Bloomington man killed in the Korean War. He was also one of the first killed in the United States during this conflict: His name was one of 11 on the first casualty list issued by the Army. Morrissey, 22, was in a plane that crashed while attempting a landing June 30, 1950.
Jesse Fell, founder of the town of Normal, first moved to the area in 1833. He later he bought 160 acres, built a cabin and called this spot “Fort Jesse.” The road leading to his cabin kept his name, and is still known as Fort Jesse Road in Normal.
A glance through lists of city street names reveals a grouping of streets relating to the Church of Latter-Day Saints. You can credit Walter Benson, a former resident of Bloomington and a member of the church who developed a subdivision off Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington. He named the streets for prominent people and missionaries relating to the Latter-Day Saints: McKay Drive, Anderson Street, Welling Street, Longden Avenue and Smoot Street. Benson also named Delaine Drive in Normal, for LDS missionary Delaine Anderson. This 1985 Pantagraph photo shows Elsie and Guenther Weinzierl. The couple lived at 1307 Smoot St. and led the efforts to rename the street Hollycrest Drive. Today, it's called Hollycrest Street.
It’s not uncommon to find streets named for Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. But Bloomington’s Lincoln Street was designated around 1856, before Lincoln even became president. Pictured here, the statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of the McLean County Museum of History celebrated Presidents' Day activities Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Circle Avenue, west of the railroad tracks between Market and Washington streets, sits on land that made up the county fairgrounds from the mid-1850s to the mid-1880s. However, the idea that Circle Avenue followed the former racetrack is not true.
Butchers Lane, off South Morris Avenue near Miller Park in Bloomington, was named for the slaughter houses that once lined the street. Butchers Lane is pictured here on May 1, 2019, after extensive flooding closed a portion of the street.
While some sources say Bloomington's Lumber Street was named for the lumber companies that once lined it, others say it was because the street was a convenient place to unload lumber from the nearby railroad tracks. Either way, the name fits.
This busy road cutting through south Bloomington and doubling as a section of Route 150 was named for Corp. Raymond G. Morrissey, the first Bloomington man killed in the Korean War. He was also one of the first killed in the United States during this conflict: His name was one of 11 on the first casualty list issued by the Army. Morrissey, 22, was in a plane that crashed while attempting a landing June 30, 1950.
Jesse Fell, founder of the town of Normal, first moved to the area in 1833. He later he bought 160 acres, built a cabin and called this spot “Fort Jesse.” The road leading to his cabin kept his name, and is still known as Fort Jesse Road in Normal.
A glance through lists of city street names reveals a grouping of streets relating to the Church of Latter-Day Saints. You can credit Walter Benson, a former resident of Bloomington and a member of the church who developed a subdivision off Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington. He named the streets for prominent people and missionaries relating to the Latter-Day Saints: McKay Drive, Anderson Street, Welling Street, Longden Avenue and Smoot Street. Benson also named Delaine Drive in Normal, for LDS missionary Delaine Anderson. This 1985 Pantagraph photo shows Elsie and Guenther Weinzierl. The couple lived at 1307 Smoot St. and led the efforts to rename the street Hollycrest Drive. Today, it's called Hollycrest Street.
It’s not uncommon to find streets named for Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. But Bloomington’s Lincoln Street was designated around 1856, before Lincoln even became president. Pictured here, the statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of the McLean County Museum of History celebrated Presidents' Day activities Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Circle Avenue, west of the railroad tracks between Market and Washington streets, sits on land that made up the county fairgrounds from the mid-1850s to the mid-1880s. However, the idea that Circle Avenue followed the former racetrack is not true.
A concrete worker from Local 18 in Bloomington casts a long shadow as he finishes a sidewalk and wheelchair ramp Wednesday in front of Wesley West, 413 E. Washington St. in Bloomington. The ramp and sidewalk modification were being done for Connect Transit to correct a height elevation difference that was difficult for wheelchair users to navigate. Wesley West is the outreach center for the nearby Wesley United Methodist Church.