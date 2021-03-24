Watch now: COVID-19 test positivity, hospitalization on the rise again in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — For the seventh day, Region 2 — the coronavirus region that spans a 20-county area, including McLean County — has seen an increase in the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Locally, the McLean County Health Department reported one additional person has been hospitalized in-county with the virus; 24 McLean residents are reported as in either local or other hospitals because of COVID. Area hospitals said 82% of all total beds are filled, with intensive care unit beds filled at 65% capacity.

IDPH data shows there are 94 patients with COVID hospitalized throughout Region 2.

Also Wednesday, MCHD reported another uptick in the county's test positivity rate: As of Tuesday, the rolling seven-day rate is at 4.2%, the first time the figure has been that high since February.

Another 38 cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the overall case total for McLean County to 15,164 since last year.

No additional deaths were reported Wednesday.