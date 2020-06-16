You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Crews battle fire at Clinton Assembly of God
Watch now: Crews battle fire at Clinton Assembly of God

Clinton fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

CLINTON — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God. 

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the single-story building at 801 S. Mulberry around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and heavy smoke could be seen for several miles. 

Clinton fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God. 

Multiple DeWitt County agencies have responded to the scene.

Neighbors gathered outside to watch as the crews worked. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Clinton fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God. 

