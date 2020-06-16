Watch now: Crews battle fire at Clinton Assembly of God

×
CLINTON — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Clinton Assembly of God.
Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the single-story building at 801 S. Mulberry around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and heavy smoke could be seen for several miles.
Multiple DeWitt County agencies have responded to the scene.
Neighbors gathered outside to watch as the crews worked.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
