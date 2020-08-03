Watch now: Crews battling fire at Towanda Tooling Group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWANDA – Firefighters were called to Precision Tooling Group at 304 S. Quincy in Towanda just before 11:30 a.m. Monday morning for a working structure fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Pantagraph journalists were on the scene.

Firefighters from Hudson, Bloomington, Chenoa, Lexington and Normal assisted the Towanda Fire Department. Officials from the Towanda Fire Department were not immediately available for comment but Normal Assistant Fire Chief Mike Morrison said to The Pantagraph at 1:45 p.m. Monday that fire investigators had just arrived on scene and are starting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the single-story building. Employees and neighbors were outside watching firefighters at the scene.

TJ Mccmartry, an employee, said he and his coworkers were having a lunch break when they smelled smoke and safely evacuated the building. Officials of the responding agencies were not immediately available to confirm the number of employees in the building.

The owner of the building declined to comment.