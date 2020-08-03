You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Crews battling fire at Towanda Tooling Group
breaking top story

Watch now: Crews battling fire at Towanda Tooling Group

080420-blm-loc-1towandafire
DAVID PROEBER (THE PANTAGRAPH)

TOWANDA – Firefighters were called to Precision Tooling Group at 304 S. Quincy in Towanda just before 11:30 a.m. Monday morning for a working structure fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Pantagraph journalists were on the scene.

Firefighters from Hudson, Bloomington, Chenoa, Lexington and Normal assisted the Towanda Fire Department. Officials from the Towanda Fire Department were not immediately available for comment but Normal Assistant Fire Chief Mike Morrison said to The Pantagraph at 1:45 p.m. Monday that fire investigators had just arrived on scene and are starting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the single-story building. Employees and neighbors were outside watching firefighters at the scene.

TJ Mccmartry, an employee, said he and his coworkers were having a lunch break when they smelled smoke and safely evacuated the building. Officials of the responding agencies were not immediately available to confirm the number of employees in the building.
 
The owner of the building declined to comment. 
Tammy and Frank Kmieciak’s backyard faces Precision Tooling Group and their pool and two sheds are just feet away from the back portion of the building that did not appear to have exterior damage on Monday afternoon. 
 
Tammy Kmieciak said her husband was at work and she ran to her neighbor’s house to help them evacuate as soon as she saw the flames.
 
“We were just unloading our groceries and immediately evacuated our pets and then I went nextdoor to help,” she said. Kmieciak and her son, Cory, safely removed their family dog and two cats from the home. 

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

