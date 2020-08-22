Watch now: Crews respond to Heyworth house fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEYWORTH — Crew from Randolph Township, Bloomington Township and Downs were fighting a fire in a one-story frame house Saturday night near Heyworth.

The fire at 14874 E. 275 North Road broke out around 8 p.m. It appeared to be located predominantly in the back of the structure.

Firefighters spent about an hour getting the fire under control and were concentrating on hot spots around 9 p.m.

Smoke and fire damage could be seen on the interior of the house. Firefighters were securing a propane tank at the rear of the structure.

A McLean County sheriff's deputy said it appeared the structure may have been vacant and there were no apparent injuries or loss of life.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

