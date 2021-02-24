Watch now: Dialing a 217 number? Changes coming this weekend to the area code

The 217 area code takes up the middle quarter of the state, stretching up to DeWitt and Iroquois counties.

Wayman said starting Saturday, if the area code is not dialed along with the seven-digit phone number, the call will not be completed.

“You’ll get a recorded announcement telling you you must hang up and dial the area code for your call to be complete,” she said.

Any communication device — including fax machines, automatic alarm and security systems, medical alert devices and telephones — using direct phone numbers will need to be programmed to dial the 10-digit numbers.

Since most callers have the option of one-touch dialing, their list of contacts will need to be updated.

“If people have seven digits in those auto-dialers, then you have to add the 217,” Light said. “The call won’t go through.”

Wayman said phone providers are ready to distribute the new phone numbers.

“But the in-service date is when they can actually start putting customers on that new area code and telephone number,” she said.

One of the concerns Wayman has heard from customers is about long-distance charges.