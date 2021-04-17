BLOOMINGTON — A month after a late-night fire ripped through a 20-unit apartment building on Bloomington's west side, questions still linger around what caused the blaze and how the flames spread, consuming the building's attic space and roof.

The structure, in the 200 block of Reeveston Drive, was one of 22 buildings that make up the Traditions Bloomington Apartments complex. It was home to 37 people and one cat. All escaped the March 14 fire unharmed and have been helped by Red Cross volunteers.

Fire investigations typically last a few weeks, but because of the building's size, a final report will take some time to complete, Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Davison told The Pantagraph.

He had previously said the fire seemed to have started outside the building. An official cause of the fire and a theory for the fire's spread will be identified in the final report, when fire investigators finish it.

Until then, documents obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act provide insight into how the fire may have spread through the building, resulting in what will likely be deemed a total loss.

Notes taken by a Bloomington building code enforcement inspector during a field inspection amid the fire suggest the flames started toward the core of the building and moved up toward the top floor, engulfing the attic and roof.

The notes also include observations made by the inspector and by fire officials about features of the building's construction, including the use of attic draftstopping — a method of subdividing a concealed space's total area to combat the migration of fire.

City officials in interviews with The Pantagraph said because the observations were made based on charred and burning materials, they shouldn't be considered a definitive explanation for how the fire spread.

"We can't know for sure what was there or what wasn't there," Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said.

"It wouldn't be right for us to speculate about whether those observations contributed," Tyus said. "A lot of different things go into a fire's spread."

Sandi Scott, a spokeswoman for Dominium Management, the company that owns the apartment complex, said the company is cooperating with the city's investigation of the fire.

"Because this is still an active investigation, we will not comment further until we have the results," Scott wrote in a statement.

Fire timeline

A Bloomington building code enforcement inspector, whom The Pantagraph is not naming, arrived at the fire scene at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, March 14, according to his notes.

The fire had been blazing since 7:51 p.m., when fire crews arrived. The inspector wrote around 10:50 p.m. that the fire was still active.

"Two ladders hitting from both sides," he wrote. "The wings however are being cleared of personal effects that are damaged, (b)y firefighters not civilians."

At 11:30 p.m. the inspector wrote that fire squads were still "fighting the fire in the gables" and that the "central north section" was still on fire. He left before midnight, noting that the "building will have to be combed through for small fires by hand," which he said could take a while.

Davison said most firefighters left the scene around midnight, and the last crew left the apartments at noon Monday.

At the center of the inspector's detailed notes are his observations on the building's construction, made some point between 10:20 p.m. and 11 p.m., while he was on the scene and the apartment building was still burning.

"Saw a drone video of the building," the inspector wrote, referencing footage that was later posted on the BFD's Facebook page.

"Entire roof is gone. Stick built building with (one) sheet of drywall per side," he wrote. "Drywall didn't go the last 4 (feet) in the ceiling and the fire rolled from the middle unit to the sides and down."

The inspector added that an "initial analysis is the building is a total loss beyond 70% value and will require a demolition."

He also wrote in his notes that he at some point on Sunday spoke with Davison, who said the "second floor has collapsed in several areas."

Davison in an interview said he couldn't comment on those notes.

The inspector further noted there was "only (one) sheet drywall between units," that the "attic space was not smoke/fireblocked per 1000 (square feet) and the drywall in attic areas seemed to stop halfway up."

"If this is the case, and its required to be all the way to the roof (as I suspect Ill need to check plans) then I will ask Chris McAllister to retroactively require the remaining buildings to be brought up to code."

Fireblocking and draftstopping

McAllister, whom the inspector references in his notes, heads the building safety division of the Bloomington's Community Development Department.

He emphasized in an interview that the inspector's observations were "based on during and after the fire," meaning that "what was really there is not really known for sure" and that he "can't really comment on what was there or not there."

The 2021 International Building Code mandates that the building's attic and the floor and ceiling joists must be equipped with fireblocking and draftstopping. Both refer to a range of materials, including plywood, drywall and blankets of mineral wool.

The principle behind both is to build concealed spaces so that air pockets don't exist to fuel fire's spread, or to restrict air enough to confine flames to a single area if a fire does start.

In attics and roof spaces, according to the building code, draftstopping must be installed to subdivide the areas into spaces no bigger than 3,000 square feet.

And in floor and ceiling assemblies, draftstopping must be installed to subdivide the areas into spaces no bigger than 1,000 square feet.

McAllister said the inspector's observations were likely referring to both requirements. He added that draftstopping should also "extend all the way to the top of the deck to prevent that fire spread."

McAllister said he couldn't definitively speak to whether the inspector's observation that the drywall "seemed to stop halfway up" was a violation of that requirement.

"The same requirement exists between the code when (the apartment complex) was built and current code," McAllister said.

City inspection program

So who checks to ensure fireblocking and draftstopping are in place?

McAllister said that inspection would typically occur during the construction process. He noted that the building had been issued a Certificate of Occupancy, which he said "implies that fireblocking and draftstopping was in place at the completion of construction."

That happened in 2003, when the complex, formerly known as "Turnberry Village," was built by Freeman Development Corporation. The Indiana-based property management and construction company still owns and manages Turnberry Square Apartments, a complex on Bloomington's north side.

Reached by phone Friday, FDC vice president Brad Freeman said he had "no comment of any kind" on the fire at the Traditions Apartments building "because it's no longer my building."

Dominium bought the complex in 2018 for $7.783 million, according to property records.

Scott, the Dominium spokeswoman, in a statement wrote: "Dominium acquired Traditions in 2018, but understand the property was built to code in 2003."

Once a rental property is built, the city enforces property maintenance and fire codes through its Rental Housing Inspection Program. According to McAllister, "due to the volume" of units in the program, registered rental properties are inspected on an "approximately three-year cycle."

The complex's 2020 registration was issued Jan. 22, 2020, and expired Dec. 31, 2020, according to city records. McAllister did not say when the units at the complex were last inspected through the program.

But when the inspection did happen, draftstopping and fireblocking would not have been part of it.

Both measures, McAllister said, "are by their nature often in concealed locations not readily accessible, and are not reviewed during typical inspections occurring after the building is complete."

He also said that at the time of the fire, there were no outstanding code violations for any of the buildings in the complex.

Asked whether the inspector's observations are enough of an impetus to inspect the remaining 21 buildings in the complex, McAllister said he "cannot comment on code violations that may or may not exist at the other buildings."

McAllister said Dominium is "working to help address the security of the building" and has complied with an order to board up the building's entrances and windows, and to surround the site with a fence.

The city on March 15 also ordered the company to demolish the building by May 16. McAllister confirmed the company has filed for a demolition permit, which the city is processing.

"We're not involved in the fire investigation, we just make sure the building and site are safe and secure after the event," McAllister said. "We ensure they demolish the building and clean the site. After that it's up to them what to do with it."

Pantagraph reporter Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this story.

