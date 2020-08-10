Watch now: Downtown Minier fire displaces at least 12 families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINIER — At least 12 families were displaced by a fire that raged through downtown Minier early Monday.

The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. and crews were battling it until 8 a.m. Monday. It caused heavy damage to multiple buildings, including an apartment building.

More than 50 firefighters were working to battle the fire, officials said.

The Minier Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook at 6:13 a.m. that Main Street was closed downtown along with parts of Central Street, Minier Avenue and Chicago Street. The Tazewell County village, roughly 20 miles west of Bloomington, sent out alerts asking residents to conserve water.

Crews were still at the scene around 8:45 a.m. Monday. While the fire appeared to be mostly extinguished, a firefighter was shooting water on one of the buildings from above.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

