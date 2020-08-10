You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Downtown Minier fire displaces at least 12 families
top story

Watch now: Downtown Minier fire displaces at least 12 families

081120-blm-loc-minier

Crews are still on the scene of a fire in Minier. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

MINIER — At least 12 families were displaced by a fire that raged through downtown Minier early Monday. 

The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. and crews were battling it until 8 a.m. Monday. It caused heavy damage to multiple buildings, including an apartment building. 

More than 50 firefighters were working to battle the fire, officials said. 

The Minier Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook at 6:13 a.m. that Main Street was closed downtown along with parts of Central Street, Minier Avenue and Chicago Street. The Tazewell County village, roughly 20 miles west of Bloomington, sent out alerts asking residents to conserve water. 

081120-blm-loc-minier

Crews work at the scene of a fire in downtown Minier early Monday. 

Crews were still at the scene around 8:45 a.m. Monday. While the fire appeared to be mostly extinguished, a firefighter was shooting water on one of the buildings from above. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

