Watch now: Federal disaster declaration sought for Ford County flooding

GIBSON CITY — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois congressional leaders on Monday called for the U.S. Small Business Administration to declare a disaster in Ford County, setting the stage for financial relief amid the cleanup from extreme storms earlier this month.

The declaration, if approved, would allow county residents and businesses to apply for low-interest, long term loans to pay for storm recovery costs. To qualify for it, officials need to prove that at least 25 homes and/or businesses sustained major, uninsured losses of at least 40 percent.

“Recent storms and heavy flooding have upended the daily lives of Ford county residents, impacting family homes and local businesses. Multiple State agencies have been on the ground to provide critical support as residents begin the process of rebuilding,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“Receiving a disaster declaration from the U.S. SBA would provide an additional level of needed support to the community and help residents get back on their feet faster and stronger," Pritzker said.

The state's request comes after Pritzker on Aug. 16 asked the SBA to assess damage from the storms, a first step toward the declaration.

That assessment started Wednesday and was led by the SBA and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. It found the damage did not meet the threshold for a federal disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Illinois' 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and two U.S. senators in a joint letter sent Monday to SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman wrote that the assessment found "many properties either incurred major damage or were destroyed as a result of the flooding."

The state's congressional delegation also wrote that "assisting these residents in recovery is of utmost importance" and that Pritzker "has determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments."

A Multi-Agency Resource Center was set up Saturday at the Kruse Center, and team Rubicon will be on hand to assist through Tuesday.

Gibson City says crews began picking up debris on Monday, and will continue work through Thursday, Aug. 26. Another round of pickups will begin Monday, Aug. 30.

