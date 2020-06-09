Watch now: Fire crew investigates mishap at Tobin's Pizza leaving 2 with burns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were burned on their arms and legs when gas from a restaurant pizza oven flashed as they tried to light the pilot light.

Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison said the employees of Tobin's Pizza were taken to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and were talking and talking when firefighters arrived at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Nicor on scene and the McLean County Health Department will check the restaurant before it reopens, likely later Tuesday afternoon. The restaurant is at 1513 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Davison said the employees were trying to light the oven's pilot light when the incident occurred.

