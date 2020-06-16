× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Bobbi Perryman grew up in the Clinton Assembly of God Church. She can trace her roots back to her great-great grandmother, Phymetta Stone, and great-grandmother, Marie Evans, who were founding members.

“I have so many memories of that building,” she said.

On Tuesday, Perryman was among those devastated as the church was destroyed by a fire, which began around 8 a.m. Fire departments from Clinton, Kenney, Wapella, Weldon, Maroa, Farmer City, Decatur, Warrensburg, Argenta, Lincoln, Hickory Point and Mount Pulaski were called to the scene. A cause has not yet been determined.

Clinton firefighters brought a large snorkel basket truck to the fire scene and were spraying a deluge of water through a gable at the front of the sanctuary as flame and smoke could be seen.

The fire ultimately spread to the back of the sanctuary and parts of the roof could be seen collapsing as flames shot from the roof and windows.

It was a difficult sight for those gathered who, like Perryman, cherish memories of weddings, funerals and countless hours of laughter, fellowship and comfort found in the church.

“When I was a teenager in the 90s, our youth group used to play a game called ‘KGB,’” Perryman said, referring to the acronym for the Soviet Union's security agency.

“We would go to the church at night and not turn on the lights. Half of the kids would be KGB agents and half would be Christians," she said. "The KGB would hide a Bible somewhere in the church and the Christians would look for it in the dark. The KGB would ‘patrol’ and capture any Christians they could. It was so much fun.”

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the single-story building at 801 S. Mulberry around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and heavy smoke could be seen for several miles.

Sondra Baker of Clinton was also raised in the church “from baby up,” she said.

“My grandparents were elders and deacons and were heavily involved in its building. My grandmother went to church every single Sunday and her life was this church. My mom worked at Tiny Tots (daycare program) and was a youth minister for several years, and I went to Tiny Tots as a young child. My mom even helped build this church.”

Baker eventually worked Tiny Tots, herself, but it was her days of growing up in the church that she was thinking about on Tuesday.

“My best friend and I have gotten in trouble for doing cartwheels and playing in the prayer room,” added Baker, who worked in the nursery at one point.

She remembers delicious church lunches, playing basketball and volleyball, baby showers and many lifetime events.

“Both of my grandparents' funerals, my best friend’s brothers’ funeral, weddings I was in and my first wedding,” she said. “I have seen change after change. And even though I attended a different church, this was my home away from home for most of my life."

Baker said she remembered spending much of her life staring into the church's stain-glass window featuring a dove.

"That church shaped me and my life for many years," she said. "This is breaking my heart into pieces. What a horrific day. My grandmother would be devastated if she was still with us."

Annette Mayhugh was also a Clinton resident who grew up in the church.

“My grandmother and her mother were founding members back when they met in a sheep shed on North Monroe in Clinton,” she said. “I remember my dad and granddad helping build the new church building. I was just a young girl, but I remember the fundraising motto of 'Step by Step we'll Build.'"

The church was built in 1973. On a Wednesday night in 1978, she had a blind date with her late husband at the church, and they went on to be married and dedicate both of their children there.

Beyond that, Mayhugh said, she and her sister worked in the Tiny Tots daycare; her husband did a lot of handyman work there over the years; her grandparents' and parents' funerals were held there, and countless family members were married there.

"My husband was called to the ministry in that building. Sorry — I could go on and on," she said. "It was more than just a church building. It was a place of greatness for me."

Sometimes, the simplest memories are the strongest, said Pam Butler.

“Memories ranged from sleeping on the pews as a kid and waking with marks on my face from the material, to being one of the first Missionette honor stars,” she said. “There were my siblings' weddings and my dad's funeral.

"As a youth, we played volleyball and other games especially on New Year’s Eve during our lock-ins. Mom cleaned the church when we were little, and my brother was the principal of the Christian School and the children’s pastor."

Several church members arrived at the scene Tuesday morning, after news of the fire spread quickly throughout the DeWitt County community. One, though, had a unique perspective.

Tony Harris, the communications manager for DeWitt County, grew up in the church and wanted to be there Tuesday morning.

“I’ve attended most of my adult life,” he added.

But Harris was on duty working the 911 console Tuesday when the fire started. His mind was busy, directing traffic from a dozen different fire departments, but his mind was on his church, too.

“I had to handle the radio traffic for a four-alarm fire as it burned,” he said. “Sad.”

PHOTOS: Clinton firefighters battle blaze at First Assembly of God Church

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.