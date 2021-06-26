Watch now: Flooded streets, submerged basements hit McLean County residents

DOWNS — Sitting near a stack of sandbags piled on the driveway leading to the front of his home, Tony Julian recounted on Saturday afternoon the battle he waged with water over the last 16 hours.

"I came home about 8 p.m. and there was hardly any water in the street, but by 10 p.m. the water was pressing over my sandbags and coming into the house,” said Julian, looking across at a flooded North Huff Road. "This is the first time the water has ever come this far up the street."

The water, flowing over the road from nearby Kickapoo Creek, rose about 8 inches inside of Julian's single-story home, where he and his brother Mike have lived since they were born.

Both said water came up the road and threatened the house about seven years ago, but ultimately no past storm event compares to the one that pushed through Central Illinois late Friday.

That was the conclusion shared by other residents across the region on Saturday, after many worked through the night Friday and into the early morning hours Saturday to clear basements of standing water and to attempt to prep for more storms.

As of Saturday afternoon, McLean County was under a flash flood warning until 8:15 p.m., with severe storms expected to drop another 2 to 3 inches of rain through Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.

Intense thunderstorms hit the region Friday night and Saturday morning, producing impressive rain totals ranging from 1 to 7 inches, the NWS reported. The heaviest of rains fell in the southern part of the county.

Heyworth logged 5.79 inches and Downs logged 6.94 inches of rainfall.

That amount of rain falling in a short period of time resulted in widespread flash flooding across the county, as local creeks and rivers overflowed with excess water.

Bill White, a neighbor of Julian's, was using shovel on Saturday to put gravel back into a culvert that had been washed out during the height of Friday's storms.

“The Kickapoo Creek has flooded around here before, but it’s never been this bad," White said.

He said he believes log jams and other debris tend to clog up the exit of the Kickapoo Creek in Downs, causing the water to back up during heavy rainfall.

In Bloomington, heavy rainfall can cause the city's storm and sanitary sewer systems to back up.

That's what happened at the east-side home of Heidi Simmons and Tim Beauchamp, where hundreds of gallons of water overwhelmed the sewer system and flowed back into their basement.

"It was coming up out of drains and out of the toilet," Beauchamp said, explaining how up to 6 inches of water was standing across the basement at one point.

The couple has lived in the historic home, located in the Founders Grove neighborhood, for five years and have "had some significant rain, but nothing like this," Beauchamp said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington-Normal recorded 4.5 to 5.5. inches of rain from Friday's storms, with 4.32 inches logged at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

Storms also produced intense flooding around the Twin Cities, with multiple low-lying streets and intersections reported to be under 3 to 4 feet of water.

The Bloomington Public Works Department had crews working overnight to clear flooded streets and intersections, and street sweepers were working Saturday to remove debris and mud from streets that had been engulfed, the city said in a statement.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason in a statement said the department's own building and facilities experienced flooding, but there was no damage to any equipment and the water has since subsided.

Beauchamp said the street outside his home — Oakland Avenue — was flooded with around 3 feet of water, but the debris line showed it rose to 6 feet in some areas.

To mitigate the water in their basement, Beauchamp and Simmons worked until 3 a.m. to suck up water with a Shop-Vac. Beauchamp estimated he emptied the 16-gallon vacuum more than a dozen times.

"There’s really nothing you can do," Simmons said. "You just try to keep up with it and wait for the rain to slow down ... and after you clean up, you just have to wait and see — that’s really all we can do."

Other residents across the Twin Cities used the wet-vacuum method and also turned to utility pumps to drain water out of their basements.

Brian Aiello, manager of the Ace Hardware in Normal, said his store saw a rush of customers Friday night and Saturday morning looking to buy supplies to handle water management.

By Saturday afternoon, the store had sold most of its stock of vacuums, utility pumps, sump pumps and garden hoses.

Aiello said he had put in an emergency order to a local Ace warehouse, and that extra supplies would be back on shelves by Sunday and Monday.

"With continued rain, that's going to put stress of people's sump pumps that may not have already failed, but could fail over the weekend and into Monday," Aiello said. "We're trying to help our community the best we can with supplies."

One local business using those supplies was Shoemaker Farm Drainage, owned by Roger Shoemaker, who also serves as a volunteer LeRoy firefighter.

“I’m 54 and I’ve done this almost my whole life, and I’ve never seen flash flooding as bad as this,” he said Saturday.

After a night of storm-related fire and rescue service, Shoemaker started taking sump pump calls about 5 a.m. Saturday. He chalked up the overwhelming demand to one thing: People don’t know their sump pumps need to be “exercised.” That means pouring enough water into the sump pump pit every month or so to trigger it to run.

“If you don’t exercise the pump, they’ll get gummed up and they won’t run,” he said. “And when it won’t work, it’s too late.”

“It’s one of those things that you forget about until it’s needed,” he added. “You have to remember that any mechanical device can and will fail.”

Beauchamp said after Friday's storms, he was trying to adopt a mindset of prevention, rather than reaction. He also feels more humble after the weather events.

"You know you eventually reach a point where there's nothing you can do," Beauchamp said. "You're thankful it's not worse than it is and you kind of have to make jokes about it. But it also makes you realize how much you’re not in control."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0