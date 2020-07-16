Watch now: Flooding causes evacuation of Roanoke neighborhoods

Matt and Alyssa Boley stood on the edge of floodwaters on North Main Street, looking out on the town’s flooded business district.

“It’s worse this time,” Matt Boley said. “The flood walls built by the American Legion are completely covered by water.”

The flood walls were built 6 inches taller than the worst recorded flood, he said. Street signs in the downtown area appeared to stand in about 6 feet of water.

He said a friend’s rain gauge recorded about 6.5 inches of rain that fell very quickly.

Alyssa Boley said their home had been spared the worst of the flooding, but it had water in the basement.

“I can deal with that,” Matt Boley said.

Water levels were receding slowly across several neighborhoods by Wednesday night. The total number of homes that were flooded were not immediately known.

Collier said he did not know where rescued residents had evacuated to but noted many probably had family in the area.

Cleanup efforts were expected to start Thursday morning and were likely to be difficult as thick mud from surrounding fields appeared to be left in areas that were flooded.