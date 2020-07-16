Watch now: Flooding causes evacuation of Roanoke neighborhoods

ROANOKE — At least five area fire departments rescued about 14 people Wednesday night after Panther Creek flooded the downtown and adjoining residential areas in Roanoke.
A heavy thunderstorm that came through the area about 4 p.m. caused the flooding, said Roanoke Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Mike Collier.
Collier said the department called in rescue boats from Secor, Hudson, Spring Bay and Fon du Lac Park District as well as police agencies that included Eureka and Goodfield about 6 p.m.
Collier said Roanoke fire officials had gone through a similar flooding event in April 2013 and knew that additional personnel would be needed quickly.
“We rescued people from six homes and six to eight units in an apartment building that were flooded,” Collier said.
“We had a couple of citizens who volunteered to pick people up from their flooded homes with their jon boats as well,” he said.
Matt and Alyssa Boley stood on the edge of floodwaters on North Main Street, looking out on the town’s flooded business district.
“It’s worse this time,” Matt Boley said. “The flood walls built by the American Legion are completely covered by water.”
The flood walls were built 6 inches taller than the worst recorded flood, he said. Street signs in the downtown area appeared to stand in about 6 feet of water.
He said a friend’s rain gauge recorded about 6.5 inches of rain that fell very quickly.
Alyssa Boley said their home had been spared the worst of the flooding, but it had water in the basement.
“I can deal with that,” Matt Boley said.
Water levels were receding slowly across several neighborhoods by Wednesday night. The total number of homes that were flooded were not immediately known.
Collier said he did not know where rescued residents had evacuated to but noted many probably had family in the area.
Cleanup efforts were expected to start Thursday morning and were likely to be difficult as thick mud from surrounding fields appeared to be left in areas that were flooded.
