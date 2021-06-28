Watch now: Flooding damages Bloomington homeless shelter

BLOOMINGTON — The flooding that rushed into Central Illinois this weekend damaged several buildings and roadways, and Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington was not left unscathed.
The emergency shelter sustained significant damage, “with the impact of over 38 inches of accumulated rain that flooded our basement,” according to a statement from Home Sweet Home.
Flood waters poured into the basement at 303 E. Oakland Ave., damaging the freezers, air conditioning unit, laundry facilities, storage shelves and maintenance areas.
“Despite this catastrophic event, we are continuing to provide safe shelter and care to all of our residents,” said Matt Burgess, chief executive officer for Home Sweet Home Ministries. “We have many people wanting to help, but we graciously ask for your patience as we assess the damage and determine our needs. The best way to support us moving forward is through prayers and financial support.”
The shelter is accepting donations online at hshministries.org/donate.
This story will be updated.
MORE COVERAGE:
Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois
Merna, Illinois
Bloomington
Crestwicke
LeRoy.jpg
Miller Park bridge
Miller Park
Sugar Creek
Constitution Trail
Sugar Creek at Constitution Trail
Allin Street in Bloomington
Sugar Creek at Fell Ave
Casey's gas station Normal, Franklin and Main
Woodbury subdivision, Bloomington
Normal
Farmer City
Farmer City
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.