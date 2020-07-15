Watch now: Footage shows reported tornado in rural McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — At least three tornadoes were reported across the region Wednesday, with flooding, intense rain and hail in areas.
One was in McLean County, 2 miles east-southeast of Gridley, reported at 4:04 p.m. Two other touchdowns were in Tazewell County: one at 1:45 p.m. a mile south of South Pekin and one at 1:37 p.m. 2 miles north of Green Valley.
The extent of damage was not immediately clear and Chris Miller, warning coordinator for the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said initial indications were the reported tornadoes were brief.
“We haven’t had any wind damage reports as of yet … but we have a lot of reports of heavy rain and flash flooding,” Miller said Wednesday afternoon.
“We intercepted the storm by Eureka and just tried to stay in front of it so we shouldn’t get caught in the rain and the hail,” he said. “We saw it starting to rotate outside of El Paso near Chenoa in a town called Meadows.”
Rakoczy knew what he was watching.
“We took a county road and were sitting there with another storm spotter from Maryland and we saw it start to come down,” he added. “It touched down briefly and went back up. We went into Chenoa, called 911 and reported it to them so they could activate the sirens in Chenoa.”
It was over open farm land when it touched down, he said.
“I was working on an ambulance in Minooka when one hit the Parson’s building, and that was my first one,” he said. “I am an amateur storm chaser. I got certified a couple of years ago at a college – going through the NOAA storm ready class to be a trained weather spotter.”
“What fascinates me is the unknown,” Rakoczy continued. “We sat with that storm and I had a gut feeling and told the family we are going to stay with it a little bit longer and in the end, it paid off. It came down and went up very quickly and am just thankful it was over open farm land where nothing got destroyed.”
Rakoczy had plenty of eyewitnesses.
“I was with my wife and five sons and they are all fascinated by tornadoes and storms,” he said.
The kids range in age from four to 15 and they travel as a family across parts of the south, chasing storms, usually in the spring.
“We make sure we stay safe and far away,” he said. “But this storm, I felt like I could reach out and touch the clouds because they were just sucking into the storm. The kids kept asking ‘what’s that, what’s that?” but it was an amazing experience.”
At about 6:45 p.m., the Normal Fire Department reported a potential tornado over Normal, near Bloomington, moving northeast at 20 mph. Weather spotters confirmed the funnel cloud. The department also reported flooded roadways and stranded vehicles. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The storms also moved into Livingston County, triggering more tornado warnings. The weather service reported one-inch diameter hail in Chatsworth at 5:15 p.m.
At one point, the region was under a Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flash Flood Warning.
The soggy conditions will give way to heat over the weekend. A high of 95 degrees is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of showers creeping back with the start of the workweek.
