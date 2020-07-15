Watch now: Footage shows reported tornado in rural McLean County

When Joshua Rakoczy saw the storm clouds near Eureka, he knew something fascinating was about to happen. A native of Pontiac, Rakoczy and his family were traveling from Pocahontas, Arkansas, trying to stay ahead of the developing storm.

“We intercepted the storm by Eureka and just tried to stay in front of it so we shouldn’t get caught in the rain and the hail,” he said. “We saw it starting to rotate outside of El Paso near Chenoa in a town called Meadows.”

Rakoczy knew what he was watching.

“We took a county road and were sitting there with another storm spotter from Maryland and we saw it start to come down,” he added. “It touched down briefly and went back up. We went into Chenoa, called 911 and reported it to them so they could activate the sirens in Chenoa.”

It was over open farm land when it touched down, he said.

“I was working on an ambulance in Minooka when one hit the Parson’s building, and that was my first one,” he said. “I am an amateur storm chaser. I got certified a couple of years ago at a college – going through the NOAA storm ready class to be a trained weather spotter.”

“What fascinates me is the unknown,” Rakoczy continued. “We sat with that storm and I had a gut feeling and told the family we are going to stay with it a little bit longer and in the end, it paid off. It came down and went up very quickly and am just thankful it was over open farm land where nothing got destroyed.”

Rakoczy had plenty of eyewitnesses.

“I was with my wife and five sons and they are all fascinated by tornadoes and storms,” he said.

The kids range in age from four to 15 and they travel as a family across parts of the south, chasing storms, usually in the spring.

“We make sure we stay safe and far away,” he said. “But this storm, I felt like I could reach out and touch the clouds because they were just sucking into the storm. The kids kept asking ‘what’s that, what’s that?” but it was an amazing experience.”

At about 6:45 p.m., the Normal Fire Department reported a potential tornado over Normal, near Bloomington, moving northeast at 20 mph. Weather spotters confirmed the funnel cloud. The department also reported flooded roadways and stranded vehicles. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The storms also moved into Livingston County, triggering more tornado warnings. The weather service reported one-inch diameter hail in Chatsworth at 5:15 p.m.