Watch now: From state trooper to police chief, Jamal Simington named Bloomington's next top cop

BLOOMINGTON — A high-ranking state trooper has been selected as Bloomington's next top cop, the city announced Wednesday.

Illinois State Police Col. Jamal Simington's first day will be Oct. 1. His annual starting salary is $157,500 and holds the position at-will, communications manager Katherine Murphy confirmed to The Pantagraph.

Simington, who lives in Bloomington but hasn't before worked for the Bloomington Police Department, currently serves as the state police deputy director for the division of the academy. His career in law enforcement spans 30 years.

The other finalist for the job was Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow. Winslow has led SPD since 2013 and served the department since 1994.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason, who himself worked for the Pekin Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2010 as a lieutenant, is authorized under city code to make the police chief hire. He announced his decision Wednesday afternoon, calling it a “big win” for the department and the community.

“Simington’s law enforcement experience and relationships gained in a top-notch state agency will bode well in our first-rate municipal police department.” Gleason said in a statement.

“An already great department will become even better under Chief Simington’s leadership," Gleason said. "While the official start date is still a month or so away, Colonel Simington is already prepping himself so he can hit the ground running.”

Simington said he is honored to join "the dedicated men and women of the Bloomington Police Department which strives to serve and protect Bloomington’s residents and visitors. I have been committed to public service and am looking forward to serving in law enforcement at the local level."

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe told The Pantagraph he's "very excited" about Simigton's selection.

"Individuals of this caliber usually have a plethora of options when job searching, and the fact that he chose Bloomington PD as the next step in his career says a lot about our community but also the department," Mwilambwe said.

Simington's new role comes after he served in his current position for six months, having made $172,800 in 2020, according to state salary records. He entered law enforcement in 1991, filling a variety of roles with the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department.

At ISP, Simington served as the Ops Commander in District 21, the District Commander in District 10 and the Region III Commander overseeing two investigative zones and six patrol operations in Central Illinois.

His hire marks the next stage in a cycle of vacancies and internal appointments at BPD, wherein three different chiefs have led the department in the last three years.

The cycle started in 2018 with former BPD Chief Clay Wheeler, who was named to replace then-BPD Chief Brendan Heffner. After Wheeler retired in 2019, former BPD chief Dan Donath stepped-in, only to be retire less than a year later and be replaced by current interim chief Greg Scott.

A month-long recruitment period for the chief position ended July 5. Interviews by a selection committee were conducted last month, and Simington and Winslow were introduced to the public as finalists earlier this month.

Even before those public conversations, during which Simington put a heavy emphasis on building trust with the community and the rank-and-file in the department, Simington was an early favorite for the job, said Ashley Farmer, who sat on the police chief selection committee.

"(Simington) brought a well-rounded perspective and a clear understanding of the importance of police and community relations and collaborations," said Farmer, who chairs Bloomington's Public Safety and Community Relations Board and teaches in the department of criminal justice sciences at Illinois State University.

He told committee, according to Farmer, that he "would need to get to know the department better and get to know the officers better, before making changes."

Among those changes will be implementing mandates in Illinois' recently-passed criminal justice reform package and hiring more officers at the department, which has faced notable staffing shortages.

Farmer said Simington's "outside and fresh perspective can be helpful" in addressing both of those challenges.

Simington's experience working for state police will also guide him as the chief of a municipal police department, said Ed Wojcicki, executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

"He’s certainly highly regarded in the law enforcement community, he’s approachable and always has been an active participant," Wojcicki told The Pantagraph. "People have high regard for him and I do too."

Wojcicki said its common for state police personnel to transfer to a municipal department and most "do really well," after the shift.

Praise for Simington was also shared by Normal police chief Rick Bleichner, who said Simington “has good experience and he’s a good leader so I think he’s going to do well here.”

And Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, said she was impressed with Simington because he showed an interest in engaging with the community.

“Simington has shown his support of the NAACP as well,” Foster said. “I believe that the relationship will provide the opportunity for him to be able to understand some of the concerns and issues that Black and brown people have, and as a community, we can make sure we are one community and not one that is divided.”

Pantagraph reporter Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this story.

