Watch now: Have you seen more coyotes in Bloomington-Normal? We asked the experts.

BLOOMINGTON — You may have seen them roaming a field on the outskirts of town, or perhaps even running through your backyard, but coyote sightings in springtime are nothing out of the ordinary in Illinois — and humans are likely the reason why they’re prevalent.
February is peak breeding season for coyotes, so the ensuing months tend to result in coyotes — one of the most monogamous animals — roaming around their denning areas as protection for their growing families.
Brianna Dilorenzo, 36, of Bloomington, has studied the species for many years. She sees about two or three coyotes in Bloomington per year, usually in the early morning when walking her dogs.
“I walk my dogs by Miller Park and if you see one (a coyote), don’t run away,” Dilorenzo said. “A lot of times they will escort or follow you and they’re not stalking you, they’re not looking to attack you or your dogs, they just want to make sure you leave their area.”
She carries a can with marbles in it on her walks, so if she did encounter a coyote, she can shake the can to scare it off.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recommends making loud noises or jumping up and down if confronted by a coyote.
Stan McTaggart, the wildlife diversity program manager for IDNR, said humans directly or indirectly feeding wildlife is what often leads to issues with coyotes.
Even still, coyote attacks are “extremely, extremely rare,” said Angelo Capparella, an emeritus professor of zoology at Illinois State University.
There are two recorded human deaths from coyote attacks in the U.S. and Canada — one in the 1980s and the other in 2009, according to the Humane Society.
Directly feeding coyotes is rarer, but it allows them to directly associate humans with food and lose their fear of people. Indirectly feeding wildlife, such as placing bird feeders in a yard, is more common.
“Birds are messy,” McTaggart said, and seed spills on the ground, which attracts mice, squirrels and other rodents, who are the top prey items for coyotes.
“(We) encourage people to keep a clean area,” McTaggart said. “If they have bird feeders, that’s fine, but they need to understand that when they have that there, it’s going to attract other things and those rodents can bring in the next group of predators.”
Coyotes were mentioned at a Normal Town Council meeting last month by Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz.
She said she has seen constituents post on social media about “an abundance, maybe, of coyotes roaming,” in Bloomington-Normal, adding that a neighbor had a standoff with two coyotes near a golf course.
“That’s a pretty scary experience when you think that happened at about 10 o’clock in the morning,” Lorenz said.
Dilorenzo, however, said coyotes aren’t nocturnal, though they may seem that way “because they try to avoid people.”
“I much worry about a lot of different human threats than I would about coyotes, but because people have less experience with coyotes, we tend to over-accentuate their dangers,” Capparella said.
One of the main threats coyotes pose, which Lorenz said was more of her worry, is that they could attack small dogs or cats. But the reasons for those attacks are usually because they see the pet as a threat to their own pups.
“There’s some innate, kind of a primal fear that coyotes bring up and I don’t know it’s always justified, but nevertheless it’s there and it’s real, so I’m not going to question it,” McTaggart said.
All three recommended to always keep your dog on a leash when outside and to never let a cat roam without a leash, either.
McTaggart said the majority of contractors who deal with nuisance wildlife “can trace most problematic animals back to somebody feeding wildlife or feeding coyotes specifically, so I can’t stress that enough.”
The population of coyotes – originally known in Illinois as the prairie wolf – has been increasing across North America since about the 1970s, Capparella said.
“Locally, I personally haven’t seen that big of an increase in terms of in town,” Capparella said. “You see them commonly out in the country, of course. Regionally they certainly are still increasing. They’re one of the few species that’s been able to adapt to all the ecological ravages that humans have unleashed on North America.”
McTaggart and Dilorenzo agreed that coyotes are extremely adaptable, and when humans leave food of any sort outside, including garbage, it leads to coyote sightings in town.
“Without question, they are extremely adaptable, intelligent animals, and when there’s a niche that’s unoccupied, they are very, very successful at adapting and exploiting a niche that isn’t being used,” McTaggart said.
Common arguments are that humans are invading or building into coyotes’ habitats and displacing them, but Capparella said that’s likely not the case.
“It is very true for a lot of other organisms to get crowded out via expansion,” Capparella said. “In this case, I think they’re just learning to live with humans and take advantage of our human resources. We really got a lot of food resources that we have available all year that might not be as available out in the country all year.”
IDNR issues coyote trapping and hunting licenses for people to “solve their own problems with coyotes.” That is mostly for people in rural areas with livestock that might be vulnerable to predators.
Trapping season runs from Nov. 10 to Feb. 15 and hunting season is year-round.
Hunting and trapping licenses are two of three options that IDNR offers to people who have problems with a coyote repeatedly threatening human safety. The other is to hire a contracted nuisance wildlife operator to deal with specific issues.
McTaggart said it is only a “targeted, specific” approach to removal of animals.
“The best answer is to adjust our behaviors so we’re not essentially training these animals to approach humans and seek food there,” McTaggart said.
Dilorenzo thinks more people should understand “that they’ve been here forever. Just because you see one doesn’t mean there’s a problem.”