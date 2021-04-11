Watch now: Have you seen more coyotes in Bloomington-Normal? We asked the experts.

Up close: Coyotes

Name: In Latin, canis latrans means "barking dog."

The voice: Researchers have identified 11 forms of vocal communication.

Preferred habitat: Meadows, pastures, wooded bluffs, and prairies.

The range: The coyote is the most widely distributed large predator in North America, from the southwest to parts of England.

In Illinois: The animals were present in Illinois before European settlers arrived, but rare until the 1950s. Coyotes are common throughout the state.

Source: Illinois Natural History Survey