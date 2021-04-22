Watch now: Here's when work could begin on new Veterans Parkway, Empire Street intersection

The current multi-year plan, which covers FY 2021 to FY 2026, has budgeted $600,000 for engineers to continue developing the seven different configurations under the feasibility study.

It does not have money set aside for a multi-year Phase 1 Engineering Study, which comes after the department selects which option it wants to build.

"That's when they (IDOT) take that preferred alternate and look at the geometrics of it and the impacts that intersection would have," Shonkwiler said of the Phase 1 study. "IDOT will also go through the environmental review process and another public comment process. That could take a couple years."

After a Phase 1 study, IDOT next conducts a Phase 2 study, which ends with a detailed plan for the project and an estimate for construction costs. Phase 3 is the final step and features the actual construction.

If schedules and budgets align, Hogan predicts the earliest construction could start is in 10 years.

"There are some neat ideas, several would be neat to see put in place," Hogan said. "But all of this depends on funding and what happens in Springfield. It's a long, drawn-out process."