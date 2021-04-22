Watch now: Here's when work could begin on new Veterans Parkway, Empire Street intersection

BLOOMINGTON — "Quite a while."
That's how long Bloomington city engineer Craig Shonkwiler estimates until "a shovel hits the ground" on an elaborate reconfiguration of the Veterans Parkway (Interstate 55 Business) and Empire Street (Illinois Route 9) intersection.
"It's probably the most significant intersection in the city, in terms of traffic volume," Shonkwiler said in a recent interview. "But these projects, waiting on state budgets and other plans, they take a while."
Under state jurisdiction, the interchange anchors Bloomington's east side commercial corridors in a labyrinth of stop lights, one-ways and right-turns.
That setup has earned the intersection the ranking of most dangerous in Bloomington-Normal, with 18 crashes recorded in 2019 and at least two fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the last two years. Data for 2020 is not yet available.
Steps to reconfigure the intersection have been unfolding since 2009, when the Illinois Department of Transportation conducted a road safety audit. The audit recommended a feasibility study, which has been ongoing since 2019.
In January, project engineers and managers from IDOT, Quigg Engineering and Wight & Co. unveiled seven possible designs, in addition to leaving the existing intersection as is.
In February, the Bloomington Planning and Transportation commissions weighed the options, singling out two that they believe offer safer and more efficient methods of moving traffic.
Shonkwiler wrote to IDOT that same month, formally recommending the two reconfigurations — a diverging diamond and a single point urban interchange — to project engineers.
Both options include a 10-foot sidewalk along the north side of Empire Street and feature a way to elevate one road's traffic lanes over the other road's.
"These alternatives will eliminate or reduce turning conflicts and allow for free-flow traffic on Veterans Parkway," reads the letter, obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act.
The letter further asks IDOT to consider providing "safe passage for pedestrians and bicyclists," if an option will result in the "loss of parking, physical space or property," and to maintain "access points," which are "critical to the viability of businesses in this area and the City local street network."
It also asks IDOT "to reimagine the intersection space with improved aesthetics" by using "increased green space for landscaping and form liners and coloring to create texture and visual appeal of concrete surfaces."
Brian Hogan, a project engineer with IDOT's highways division, who's leading the reconfiguration, said the department has noted the city's input. IDOT, he added, hasn't ruled yet on which option to move forward with.
"It won't necessarily be one of the alternatives that the city likes," Hogan said, explaining that the department needs to find a balance between cost, while also improving pedestrian safety and traffic efficiency.
Excluding the option to leave the existing intersection, the estimated cost of the project ranges from $11.1 million to $51.2 million, depending on the design.
Any decision making, Hogan added, also depends on IDOT's spending plan. The department's budget directs IDOT's Proposed Highway Improvement Program, a 959-page directory of every project the department intends to carry out over the next five fiscal years.
The current multi-year plan, which covers FY 2021 to FY 2026, has budgeted $600,000 for engineers to continue developing the seven different configurations under the feasibility study.
It does not have money set aside for a multi-year Phase 1 Engineering Study, which comes after the department selects which option it wants to build.
"That's when they (IDOT) take that preferred alternate and look at the geometrics of it and the impacts that intersection would have," Shonkwiler said of the Phase 1 study. "IDOT will also go through the environmental review process and another public comment process. That could take a couple years."
After a Phase 1 study, IDOT next conducts a Phase 2 study, which ends with a detailed plan for the project and an estimate for construction costs. Phase 3 is the final step and features the actual construction.
If schedules and budgets align, Hogan predicts the earliest construction could start is in 10 years.
"There are some neat ideas, several would be neat to see put in place," Hogan said. "But all of this depends on funding and what happens in Springfield. It's a long, drawn-out process."
Within that time, the intersection's design will likely go through multiple iterations. IDOT, Shonkwiler said, will likely try to adapt the final product to an evolving focus on autonomous and electric vehicles.
"You look back over the 50 years when (the intersection) was built — vehicles were a lot different then, and looking ahead they could be, too," Shonkwiler said. "These things take time, a lot of time. But they’re doing it right by considering all the alternatives."
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert