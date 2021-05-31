 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois has lowest daily COVID case count in nearly a year
COVID | ILLINOIS

In the U.S., more than 40% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

CHICAGO — The daily count of new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois dropped to 521 on Monday, which is the lowest point in nearly one year.

Illinois Department of Public Health data show the state's previous lowest total was 462 cases on June 22 of last year.

Still, public health officials reported 33 additional deaths the same day and have previously said that weekend case counts are generally lower.

The news comes as more than half of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated. Overall, Illinois has reported more than 1.3 million infections and 22,827 COVID-19 deaths.

State officials are encouraging more people to get vaccinated and are making the shots available to Memorial Day weekend travelers throughout the state, including a vaccine clinic at Union Station in Chicago.

