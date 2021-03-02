Watch Now: Illinois State University students picking up the pieces after Sugar Creek Apartments fire

Returning to 'normal'

Nearly three weeks after the fire, residents are picking up the pieces and trying to return to some sense of normalcy — or as normal as it gets while attending virtual college during a pandemic.

Though many lost items to the fire and smoke, residents and family members said they were pleased with how First Site handled the response.

"Right away First Site was calling everybody," said Stacey Palka of Pekin, whose daughter Michaela, 21, was in one of the 12 apartments that lost everything to the fire. "We felt well taken care of by First Site, especially since they weren't obligated to do anything. Their first concerns were the kids' safety and well-being."

First Site placed the majority of the residents in furnished apartments similar to the ones they were already living in, but some students expressed frustration with accommodations.

Alex Neff, a 21-year-old ISU senior studying creative technology music, said he and his roommate had to negotiate to get comparable housing.

"I'm happy with what I got at the end of the day, but I know some people who were fed up or didn't want to negotiate or take the time to do it," he explained. "A lot of people went (to their parents') home and cut their losses."