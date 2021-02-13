Watch now: Intersections closed after train derails near Uptown Normal

NORMAL — Multiple intersections are closed in Normal after a cargo train derailed in Uptown Normal early Saturday morning.

The Illinois State University Police Department reports there are no injuries, no hazardous materials were aboard the train, and there are no current power outages. Due to the length of the train, multiple intersections are closed. Main Street and Center Street intersections remain open at this time. Police are asking that residents avoid Uptown Normal intersections until further notice.

"At around 5 a.m., I heard what I thought was an earthquake," said Logan Meagher, an Illinois State University student who lives near Uptown Normal. "I saw a huge flash of light. I came outside and there was this."

A Pantagraph photographer at the scene reports the train was heading north and more than a dozen cars are off the tracks.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos told The Pantagraph that the incident happened at about 5 a.m. Temperatures were near zero at the time.

“There were a total of 16 cars that derailed and it happened at a switching area, but we are uncertain at this point if the weather had anything to do with it,” he said. “Two lines that run parallel have damage, but we hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away.”