Watch now: Investigation continues into Lexington fire; 3 dead

Counselors have been made available for first responders and for children who live nearby.

“We held one session early Saturday (for first responders) and we will be having additional sessions,” Heuer said. “We are reaching out to the family as well and doing whatever we can to help them. Lexington is a small community and we all know each other and something like this, it hits close to home.”

Neighbors were getting over the shock as they gathered near the site throughout the day.

“I just moved in to the area not too long ago,” said Sherry Nalley. “I don’t know anybody except my boyfriend, but you never expect something like this to happen no matter where you live. It’s so sad.”

Some placed toys and stuffed animals near the mobile home.

“An old stuffed bear sitting in my home doesn’t mean a lot to me,” said Denise Jeakins. “But the act of bringing it here and honoring those precious babies hits me hard.”

Charlene Lybarger, now of Peoria, heard the news early Saturday. It caught her attention because she recognized the address: she used to live in the trailer.

“OMG, that could have been us if we stayed there,” she said.