Watch now: Leaf fire continues to smolder, smoking out residents in Apollo Acres

BLOOMINGTON — A smoky fire that burned 3 acres of refuse leaves from the city of Bloomington continues to smolder, keeping some residents out of their homes or limited to rooms that weren't damaged by smoke.
The fire began on farmland at Jolly Lake Road and Twin Grove Road four miles west of Bloomington and burned for most of the day and night Monday, keeping firefighters flushing the field with water until 11 p.m.
Duwayne Manahan lives about a quarter mile west of the field fire. He said he has been forced to stay with his daughter in Bloomington as smoke from the blaze and firefighting efforts have made his home uninhabitable.
Heavy smoke from the fire drifted across another farm field to his west and filled his home.
“We’re trying to run an air purifier in the house now to get the smoke out,” Manahan said.
“It’s going to take three weeks to wash all our clothes,” said Manahan’s wife, Jean. “They all smell of smoke.”
Manahan said about 10 homes on the western side of Apollo Acres have had smoke damage to some extent.
Neighbor Butch Ridgeway, 14796 Lunar Drive, said his house was enveloped in smoke as flaming ash and debris from the fire floated over his roof. He collected a variety of burning papers that landed in his yard in a five-gallon bucket now stored in his garage.
“We can’t use our first floor,” Ridgeway said. “There’s still too much smoke in the air.”
His neighbor, Ken Peterson, said he noticed smoke from the fire about mid-morning.
“My wife suffers from severe ALS and I had to push towels and rags around the windows to keep smoke out of the house,” he said.
A paramedic crew showed up at Peterson’s door Monday evening, asking if they could evacuate his wife from the smoke-covered neighborhood.
“It was a nice offer, but she is tethered to life support equipment,” he said. “It’s not a simple matter of just carrying out on a gurney.”
Peterson’s smoke control efforts paid off and they were able to keep his wife at home, inside the house.
Crews Wednesday continued using bulldozers and front end loaders to turn over the still smoldering leaves that had been dumped by the city of Bloomington’s Public Works trucks starting about three weeks ago.
City spokeswoman Nora Dukowitz on Monday confirmed the leaves were dumped by city crews, but no details were available Wednesday.
High winds were causing some of the deep piles of leaves to reignite Wednesday. Heavy smoke continued to roll across Jolly Lake Road, which had been closed Monday afternoon.
“At least the wind is blowing out of the south today,” Peterson said. "It's still dangerous for traffic on Jolly Lake Road."
“We’re really not mad at the farmer who took the leaves from the city,” Ridgeway said. “We called EPA and a bunch of other agencies but were told nothing could be done.”
“At this point, we’re just hoping the city of Bloomington would be a little more careful where it decides to dump their leaves in the future.”
“Accidents can happen when people live downwind from something like this,” Ridgeway said.
“When you have leaves piled up five feet deep, spontaneous combustion is a possibility.”
Fire units from Danvers, Dale Township and other local departments helped fight the blaze Monday.