Watch now: Lexington fire victims had close ties to fire department

Peters and Emerlyn were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, a mobile home in the Westwinds Estates trailer park about three miles west of Lexington. Sawyer was pronounced dead at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Yoder said there was no evidence of a fight, infection, or non-fire-related injury. Toxicology results are pending.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Neighbor Stephen Ross said he "tried to put the fire out but it spread very quickly. It seemed to start on the front porch. ... I didn't know the family was inside."

Ross' own home, next door, was damaged by heat and smoke. He saved his dog, cat and four snakes, and said he'll live temporarily with his father. The fire also damaged a nearby car, but it was unclear to whom it belonged.

Heuer, the fire captain, said the front half of the trailer was engulfed when crews arrived. “We were well behind the fire but made quite an effort to get in," he said. "We had several crews from our department and others. We were able to remove the victims, but unfortunately, they died in the fire.”