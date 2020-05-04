Watch now: Lexington fire victims had close ties to fire department

LEXINGTON — Three people who died Saturday in a Lexington fire had close ties to the Lexington Fire Department.
Hillery R. Peters, 27, and her children Emerlyn G. Bennett, 3, and Sawyer J. Bennett, 16 months, were the daughter and grandchildren of Lexington Fire Lt. Joe Williams and his wife Nickey, a local nurse. The department said Peters also was a co-worker to many of its firefighters.
A statement from the department said Williams was the first department officer to arrive at the scene. His wife is described as "on the frontline of the COVID-19 response."
A cause for the fire has not been released. The victims died of carbon monoxide intoxication after inhaling smoke and soot from the fire, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said previously.
"Our focus, now, is the well-being of the family of the deceased and of the firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and METCOM 911 telecommunicators involved," read a statement from the Lexington department. "Support from near and far has been offered and is greatly appreciated. On behalf of our fire & EMS family - thank you."
On Saturday, Lexington Captain Eric Heuer said a counseling session had been held “early Saturday and we will be having additional sessions. We are reaching out to the family as well and doing whatever we can to help them. Lexington is a small community and we all know each other and something like this, it hits close to home.”
Peters and Emerlyn were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, a mobile home in the Westwinds Estates trailer park about three miles west of Lexington. Sawyer was pronounced dead at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Yoder said there was no evidence of a fight, infection, or non-fire-related injury. Toxicology results are pending.
The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Neighbor Stephen Ross said he "tried to put the fire out but it spread very quickly. It seemed to start on the front porch. ... I didn't know the family was inside."
Ross' own home, next door, was damaged by heat and smoke. He saved his dog, cat and four snakes, and said he'll live temporarily with his father. The fire also damaged a nearby car, but it was unclear to whom it belonged.
Heuer, the fire captain, said the front half of the trailer was engulfed when crews arrived. “We were well behind the fire but made quite an effort to get in," he said. "We had several crews from our department and others. We were able to remove the victims, but unfortunately, they died in the fire.”
“I just moved in to the area not too long ago,” said neighbor Sherry Nalley. “I don’t know anybody except my boyfriend, but you never expect something like this to happen no matter where you live. It’s so sad.”
Some placed toys and stuffed animals near the mobile home.
“An old stuffed bear sitting in my home doesn’t mean a lot to me,” said Denise Jeakins. “But the act of bringing it here and honoring those precious babies hits me hard.”
Fire departments from Lexington, Chenoa, Towanda, Hudson and Normal battled the fire. The cause is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office, state Fire Marshal’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Department and MABAS 41 fire investigation team.
