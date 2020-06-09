Watch now: Livingston County sheriff talks about President Trump meeting, appears on Fox News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress personally thanked President Donald Trump for being supportive of law enforcement during a roundtable discussion at the White House.
“We just want you to know that you are a friend,” he told the president on Monday, describing Livingston County as "rural Central Illinois."
He shared his experience with the audience of Fox News on Tuesday morning.
Childress was one of about six law enforcement officials from across the country invited to the roundtable discussion which included Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr and senior advisor Jared Kushner. Trump asked for the meeting to discuss ways to improve community relations between law enforcement and the community.
“Some of the things that we feel, in Livingston County, will be very important is mandatory deescalation training for all officers; prohibition of all physical restraint maneuvers on or above the neck and any physical acts that restrict the flow of blood or oxygen to the brain; requiring all officers to render medical aid to all people; and requiring officers to intervene when physical forces are being applied to either stop or attempt forces that are being inappropriately applied and is no longer required,” Childress said, according to a transcript made available by the White House.
“And we have an ideology that I feel, and many others feel, works very well,” Childress added. “And that ideology is being a friend of the community, supporting the community with programs like Shopping with the Sheriff, like Halloween with the children, always being there as a listening ear for the community and working with the community. And, Mr. President, we are happy to sit down with you and to try and do everything we can to make this nation better, by keeping the community safe and by working with you and the nation and making a better place.”
“So we look forward to working with you to hopefully get legislation involved in making these things true and making them law. And we just thank you again for allowing us to be here, and know that you have a friend in Illinois, and anything you need, just let us know,” he said.
Trump responded.
“Thank you very much, Tony. You do a great job, too. Appreciate it.”
It was the fourth time Childress has been at a law enforcement roundtable discussion with the president.
“It came up pretty quickly,” Childress told The Pantagraph. “On Thursday, they called and asked if I could be here on Friday and I said I didn’t know if I could make it that quick. On Friday evening, they called and asked if I could make it on Monday. The bottom line is that when the president calls, you don’t say no.”
The man who actually dialed was Nick Barbnecht, associate director at White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
“Each time I come, they make it certain that I meet the president,” Childress said. “I get to shake his hand and we have great dialogue. I am very honored to work with this president. He is a down-to-earth guy. He may not look like it on camera or act like it on camera, but he is down to earth with me and very point blank and frank. He doesn’t cut corners and he is going to tell you like it is and it is what it is.”
Childress said that he felt it is important to get the message out that law enforcement and the Trump administration is concerned about the recent events sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
“People don’t care how much you really know until they know that you care,” he said. “That is what I have always prided my direction and leadership in Livingston County on. That is why we have Cops and Kids where we take nearly 100 kids shopping at Christmastime.”
“There won’t be de-funding,” he said. “There won’t be dismantling of our police. And there’s not going to be any disbanding of our police. Our police have been letting us live in peace.”
Childress said it would be a bad idea to de-fund law enforcement.
“Obviously with a movement this big and an issue that has gone national, we don’t want to start talking about defunding the police,” he said. “We are just not going to do that because the world was made with law and order in mind. You cannot have lawlessness. This President is not going to stand for having lawlessness.”
Childress has 29 years in law enforcement and was first elected sheriff in 2014. He saw a number of peaceful protests during his short stay in Washington, D.C.
“Oh yeah, oh absolutely,” he said. “There were thousands and thousands of people in front of the White House. When I go, I go to the back entrance so I didn’t have to be near any of them. This president is all about fences and they had a border around the White House. He isn’t playing about that. I can’t blame him.”
Childress said that the death of Floyd and the outrage it sparked indicates the need for changes.
“But you probably need to look at some retraining of the officers, and make sure that they have de-escalation training and looking at doing a few things differently,” he said. “But this president is bound and set and determined to have law and order.”
Childress, a Republican, would like to see more funding from Congress for more training.
The sheriff was scheduled to return to Illinois Tuesday afternoon, but prior to leaving, appeared on Fox News Tuesday morning.
