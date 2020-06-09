Watch now: Livingston County sheriff talks about President Trump meeting, appears on Fox News

“And we have an ideology that I feel, and many others feel, works very well,” Childress added. “And that ideology is being a friend of the community, supporting the community with programs like Shopping with the Sheriff, like Halloween with the children, always being there as a listening ear for the community and working with the community. And, Mr. President, we are happy to sit down with you and to try and do everything we can to make this nation better, by keeping the community safe and by working with you and the nation and making a better place.”

“So we look forward to working with you to hopefully get legislation involved in making these things true and making them law. And we just thank you again for allowing us to be here, and know that you have a friend in Illinois, and anything you need, just let us know,” he said.

Trump responded.

“Thank you very much, Tony. You do a great job, too. Appreciate it.”