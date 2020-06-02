Watch now: Looters break into Bloomington Kohl's, other stores

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Looters broke into Kohl's at Eastland Mall late Monday. At least one person was arrested.

Rent-A-Center, 1512 W. Market St., Bloomington, and Monster Pawn, 1408 S. Main St., Normal, also both were broken into during the Twin Cities' second night of violence.

At Kohl's, police used at least three rounds of a smoky, white-colored gas, which scattered most of the crowd. A large explosion was heard about that time, possibly a flash-bang ordnance, which is used to create confusion for suspects in arrest situations.

A large crowd assembled on the east side of the mall and police blocked entrances. About 40 cars were in the Kohl's parking lot.

Officers patrolled the lot and adjacent areas for about an hour as a large group of cars drove around the mall, then exited and drove along Veterans Parkway before some returned to the mall. A large crowd assembled on the east side of the mall and police blocked entrances.

Once a door to Kohl's was broken open, small groups of people would enter and exit. There were unconfirmed reports another door to the mall was breached, with other people entering there. After the arrests, piles of merchandise were scattered in the parking lot.