Watch now: Macon County sheriff resigns

DECATUR — Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown announced Friday that he will step down from the position, ending a court battle over the 2018 election.

Brown during a press conference said he will not follow through on a previously stated plan to appeal an order from Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin that found that Jim Root won the sheriff's race by 16 votes.

"It's time for us to heal," said Brown, a Democrat. "We're seeing everything that's going on within this country and within our community. We need to put this to an end ... and stop the division."

A legal battle for the sheriff's office began shortly after initial results showed that GOP candidate Root lost the election by a single vote and has continued ever since. With Brown's announcement, he said he was putting an end to the saga and encouraging the community to come together.

Brown had also said he would request that he be able to remain as sheriff pending the outcome of the appeal process. He said the appeal would focus on those early voting ballots cast at the Macon County Clerk's Office that were deemed void because they lacked identifying marks from an election judge.

Speaking Friday, Brown reiterated his disappointment that those votes were not counted in the end. But he said the county is bigger than one individual, and noted that the county and the sheriff's office have been divided by the issue over the past two and a half years.

"Due to this reason, I have decided not to appeal the judge's decision and will assist in any way I can to help Sheriff Jim Root to have a successful transition as Macon County Sheriff," Brown said. "I have proudly served Macon County citizens for 31 years, and I'm announcing my retirement effective Monday, June 28. Remember, just because I retire from the sheriff's office don't mean I retire from this community."

