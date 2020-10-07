Watch now: Man in critical condition after being thrown from vehicle in Bloomington crash

In a call to 911, a witness reported the car was engulfed in flame, according to police.

The driver was transported to a local Bloomington-Normal hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, Fermon said.

No injuries were reported from the second vehicle that was struck in the crash.

The suspect who police say fled on foot was charged Wednesday afternoon in two cases.

Darrien Davis, 22, of Bloomington is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for alprazolam, related to a Normal Police Department vice unit investigation.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 17 charging him with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with less than 15 grams of MDMA in the other case.

Davis was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 in the weapon case and $3,535 in the drug case. His arraignments were scheduled for Oct. 23.