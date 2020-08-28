Watch now: Masks ‘should be worn at all times’ in Illinois courtrooms, State Supreme Court says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ highest court on Thursday included wearing a face covering in its COVID-19 rules governing state courthouse admittance.

The update comes six days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his seventh disaster proclamation in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and reflects the Supreme Court’s first direct mention of masks since its March 17 guidelines were issued.

Now, those who work or have business at a state court building “should not enter any courthouse” without a face covering. Masks “should be worn at all times” unless the individual is younger than 2 years old, experiencing breathing trouble or is given different instructions by an official.

A Supreme Court spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether the language of the rule indicates wearing a face covering is a suggestion or mandate.

“This recommendation came from the COVID-19 Task Force and is an update to the March 17 order to reflect current conditions statewide,” he said in an email.