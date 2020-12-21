Watch now: Massive leaf fire closes Jolly Lake Road

A field fire closed Jolly Lake Road north of Route 9 about four miles west of the city of Bloomington Monday afternoon.

Traffic in the area was met with thick white smoke that obscured visibility for traffic as firefighters ran into difficulty spraying water on the fire that was burning in a thee-acre farm field apparently fueled with burning leaves.

High winds fanned the fire and caused visibility problems for fire crews that wore air packs to battle the smoky blaze.

Tom Cole, who lives in the area, discovered the blaze when he came home from work around noon.

“This could be burning for quite some time,” Cole said.

Cole said the leaf piles covering the field appear to be the result of city of Bloomington Public Works crews dumping leaf pickups from across Bloomington in the field. Some of the piles appeared to be about 5 feet deep as the fire covered most of the 5-acre area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’ve had trucks running out here with leaves for the past three weeks,” Cole said.

A city of Bloomington pickup truck was on the scene monitoring the fire. Nora Dukowitz, city of Bloomington communications manager, confirmed the refuse leaves were dumped in the field by city crews.