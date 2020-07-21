Watch now: Mayor, councilwoman call for changes to Bloomington police advisory board

"We thought it was really important for the civilian review board to have a wide scope in terms of the police and community relations issues they addressed," Carrillo said on Tuesday. "We really wanted them to play a proactive role in recommending policy so that we could be ahead of the curve and not reacting to things as other communities have found themselves doing."

Carrillo said that it is a giant obstacle to have to go to the police to report possible misbehavior and trust that they are going to investigate themselves.

She said the city should look at potential changes to city code that would give the review board more power over conducting complaint investigations independent from the police department.

Taylor said the board has been serving its purpose.

"I think the board is productive the way we are now," Taylor said. "In my opinion as a member of the board that it is not the responsibility of the PSCRB to solicit complaints. That is not our role. If it is someone’s desire for the PSCRB to play that role, in other words, we be the initial contact for complaints against the police, that would require a complete rewording of the ordinance and board rules we function under."