BLOOMINGTON — While Bloomington and Normal police leaders say their officers can’t imagine operating without body-worn cameras, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State University Police are still working to get them.

Leaders of the latter agencies say the cost of cameras and data storage has kept them from joining the growing trend. In Illinois, 75 departments reported body camera usage to the state for 2019, up from 63 the year before and 18 departments for 2016.

“They’re great tools, they really are,” said Normal Police Sgt. Adam Kapchinske, who oversees the use of the cameras during the daytime patrol shift. “They’re capturing everything in the moment as it’s happening. Overwhelmingly officers are very supportive and enjoy wearing the body cameras.”

The issue of body camera usage appears poised for greater national focus after recent unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Bystander video recorded Aug. 23 showed a police officer shoot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back. The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department. Sheskey shot Blake while holding onto his shirt after officers first unsuccessfully used a Taser, the department said.

State agents later recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle, the department said. State authorities did not say Blake threatened anyone with a knife.

Because Kenosha police do not wear body cameras, there is no police video footage of the incident, which has sparked days of protests. Three people were shot, two fatally, by a 17-year-old male during the protests Tuesday night.

Ashley Farmer, an assistant professor of criminal justice sciences at Illinois State University, expects an increase in the number of police departments using body-worn cameras.

“Public demand for body-worn cameras will be a big part of that,” she said.

The public has come to expect video to be available in connection with police shootings or similar incidents and “I don’t think that it’s an unreasonable expectation,” said Farmer, whose research areas include the impact of technology on police-community relations.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said his office has submitted a request to the county board to include body cameras in next year’s budget. He said he believes “without a doubt” that having body-worn cameras would be beneficial to his officers and community relations.

“It’s like having another witness,” he said. “The officers are all for them. They realize that by far they benefit them more times than they would go against them.”

Leaders with the Bloomington-Normal Chapter of the NAACP also support the use of body cameras by all agencies. Cameras can positively affect officers behavior by creating an accountability factor, said Carla Campbell-Jackson, 1st Vice President. They can also help establish acceptable standards and advance training.

“Body cameras not only expose inappropriate behaviors, but the cameras also add credence to various chains of events,” she said. “The body camera transparency factor allows for greater trust among citizens, while simultaneously providing a more accurate investigatory account.”

Adopting technology

Normal police officers have worn body cameras since a pilot program in 2016. The department purchased 76 Panasonic body cameras the following year.

Bloomington started training and issuing cameras to officers in May 2018 and within five months every officer who wears a uniform and works on the street was using them, totaling about 100 for the department with a few extras to be used as necessary.

Leaders of both departments praised the cameras as important tools and measures of security for the officers as well as residents.

“We love the body-worn cameras,” Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath said. “They’re fantastic and they’ve been very beneficial in the criminal cases that we’ve had and being able to see additional evidence that we didn’t see with the naked eye at the time of the incident.”

Officers were “very anxious and nervous” at first, he said, but “once you get them six months to 12 months in, they won’t give them back.”

The department’s policy for use of the devices specifies that “cameras must be equipped with pre-event recording, capable of recording at least the 30 seconds prior to camera activation.”

Additionally, body-worn cameras can be activated manually or automatically by a built in trigger. For example, when the overhead lights on a squad car are activated or when a taser is used within range of a body-worn camera, the cameras are automatically activated to start recording.

“So there’s some fail-safes in there, in the sense that if there’s something big or fast or something happens quickly, we’ve got some automated things occurring, but we’ve also got the manual process as really the initial part,” Donath said.

Calling for additional officers to respond also activates body-worn cameras when they arrive. A vehicle’s overhead lights being turned on triggers the dash cameras to begin recording automatically as well.

As part of BPD protocol, officers should leave the camera rolling until a call for service ends, which in the event of an arrest could include the officer’s drive to the McLean County Jail.

In Normal, officers pick up their designated camera from its charging station and clip it on at the start of a shift, Bleichner said. Officers test the camera to make sure it is functioning properly and switch it out if there are any issues.

The camera is always filming, but it does not record audio or store the footage until officers activate it during encounters such as traffic stops, calls for service, when recovering evidence, and when at a scene with a large crowd. There is a 30-second pre-record feature that saves 30 seconds of footage before the camera is activated, but does not include audio.

Both departments erase stored footage after 90 days, unless it is “flagged.” This includes footage from incidents in which an arrest is made, an officer uses force or a person is shot. Those recordings are kept for a minimum of two years and sometimes longer if there is a pending court case.

Bleichner said recordings of traffic violations are stored for 120 days.

Reviewing footage

In Normal, officers and supervisors review recordings prior to completing incident reports or other documentation. Police department supervisors also routinely conduct spot checks by randomly pulling videos every month to ensure equipment is functioning and to review interactions between officers and the public, said Assistant Police Chief Steve Petrilli.

“From an administrative perspective, it’s very valuable especially whenever you have anything from response to resistance reports, to citizens complaints, things like that, but it also gives you a mechanism to go back to just review, spotcheck, and kind of quality control if you will,” said Petrilli.

The review process for body-worn cameras in Bloomington includes random reviews every month “of every officer to ensure that they’re turning them on, that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing, there’s not any policy violations,” Donath said.

Any time a Bloomington officer uses force, the footage is attached to a report and reviewed by their sergeant, lieutenant and the department’s Office of Professional Standards, “to make sure the officer’s use of force was appropriate and within our policies,” Donath said of the process.

Civilians can get a copy of flagged body-worn camera footage through the Freedom of Information Act, but “they end up being fairly heavily redacted” after private information is removed, Donath said. Non-flagged videos can only be granted to civilians if they are involved in the incident.

If a person is seeking to file a complaint against the Normal Police Department, Bleichner said he finds it beneficial to sit down and go over the body camera footage with them.

Bleichner and Kapchinske both referenced incidents where someone wanted to file a complaint about an officer’s conduct but later retracted their complaint after watching the footage.

Kapchinske described an incident that happened shortly after the department began using the body cameras when a woman wanted to file a complaint about an officer’s conduct during a traffic stop. Kapchinske watched the video with the woman, who said the officer was rude and demeaning throughout the stop.

“I pulled the video up and it was a completely different story from what she was saying,” said Kapchinske. “I think the preconceived notions of how the stop was going to go just colored her memory of how the stop went.”

Donath said having an extra set of eyes and ears has also helped the department address complaints against officers, “and it’s not one person’s word over the other like it would be historically.”

Art Taylor, a member of the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board, was involved in a neighborhood dispute earlier this summer that was recorded by a police body camera. He later had the opportunity to review the footage.

“When they were being put in place, we conducted community outreach so people could come and question the police in reference to body cameras,” he said, referring to his work with the police oversight group. “I believe that body cameras have been helpful because they give a real-time view of what went on.”

Seeking funding

Farmer, the ISU professor, said the cost of body cameras and related expenses are a major reason why many departments have not yet adopted them.

“Data storage gets expensive,” she said.

The Bloomington Police Department has a five-year contract with Axon for body-worn cameras and two cameras per squad car — one facing outside from the dash and one capturing the interior.

Donath said the department averages about $150,000 per year for body-worn cameras and those inside police vehicles. The cost of using body-worn cameras is ongoing at $100 per camera per month.

The Normal Police Department purchased 76 Panasonic body cameras in 2017 for after their pilot program. The $100,000 purchase for the cameras and hardware did not include the data storage.

Last year, the town spent $112,000 to upgrade its server for the police department’s data storage. This includes all videos generated through the police department, including interviews, body camera and dash camera footage.

The McLean County Board will consider the expense as part of its budget plans, to be approved in November.

Sandage said the final cost hasn’t been determined yet, because “we’re still trying to whittle down exactly A, what we need and B, what we can afford,” he said.

“We held off on them for a few years,” he said. “We studied the brand that Bloomington got and the brand that Normal got, and we’re comparing those and seeing what works best for us.”

County Board Chairman John McIntyre said the county administration is starting to meet with department leaders and just beginning the work toward a final budget at the end of the year, so final costs haven’t been set.

The sheriff said he believes "without a doubt" that having body-worn cameras would be beneficial to his officers and community relations.

Dash cameras currently are installed in deputies’ vehicles and “they’re very helpful, not only in prosecution of DUIs and other traffic crimes, but they’ve also been very beneficial in citizen’s complaints, as far as vindicating the officer when it comes to accusations against them,” Sandage said.

Illinois State University started investigating body cameras several years ago when more police departments began using them. But, budgeting has gotten in the way of purchasing cameras, and they won’t be available to all ISU police officers until at least early 2021, ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff.

Data storage is a major consideration. Not only does it require significant infrastructure, Woodruff said, but the department’s use of data would fluctuate wildly, dropping in the summer and increasing sharply in the fall when more students are on campus.

Woodruff expects to purchase between 30 and 32 body cameras at just under $2,000 per camera. He did not have a cost estimate for the data storage.

While body cameras can benefit police work, Woodruff said there are certain limitations. Angles might not show the full story, he said, citing a training video that shows what appears to be an officer fighting with someone at one angle, but at a different angle shows the officer is dancing.

“It’s not going to solve all the problems, but hopefully it will address some issues,” he said. ”They can help. They’re not going to solve every problem, but they can help ...”

More witness video

As cellphone cameras have become more sophisticated and widely used in recent years, civilian video of police incidents has fueled national conversations on law enforcement training and tactics.

“Bystander video can provide another layer of responsibility,” Farmer said. “Unlike body cam footage, that video is released immediately.”

In the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, dash cam video was not made public until 13 months after the shooting. The footage contradicted the original police descriptions of the incident, for which there was no bystander video, and a police officer was charged with murder the day the dash cam video was released. He was convicted of second degree murder.

She noted that, in the case of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, police camera footage was not made public for several weeks. Video taken by a witness, showing an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than seven minutes while he complained that he could not breathe, was released almost immediately.

Likewise, bystander video of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha quickly went viral.

Asked whether police body cams could have made a difference in Kenosha, Farmer said: “One thing to point out is that police brutality is not new, especially in the Black community. ... Police brutality should not have to be filmed for people to believe it’s happening.”

She pointed to the Rodney King case in 1991 in California as one of the first where video helped change public perceptions. Four police officers were charged in his beating, but they were acquitted at trial.

Woodruff said there is not enough information on the police shooting in Kenosha to say if the officers’ actions were appropriate. He said he understood the public’s point of view on the matter, but “unfortunately it takes time for this information to come out.”

Donath said he was hesitant to pass judgment on a situation without having all the information. Short video clips from one angle give a limited perspective, he said.

“I can give you all kinds of examples where you see it from one angle and you think, ‘Boy, that’s bad. That’s really bad,’ and you watch it from another angle and you go ‘Holy smokes, that guy was pulling a gun out’ and it’s a completely different story,” he said.

While body-worn cameras are relatively new, Farmer noted, dashboard cameras have been around for awhile. She said they have primarily been an investigative tool, helpful in cases such as driving under the influence, said Farmer.

One shortcoming is “dash cams do not follow police officers out of the vehicle. … Body cameras go with the officer,” said Farmer. Body cams have limitations, too, including cost and the fact that they sometimes fall off.

But for body cams to have an impact on accountability and police conduct, there has to be action by authorities following incidents, said Farmer.

She said research has shown the body cams themselves have “no statistically significant effect on police behavior.”

Local NAACP leaders say body cameras for police officers work. “I believe all encounters should be videotaped, including interrogations,” said the group’s president, Linda Foster.

Campbell-Jackson, the group’s 1st Vice President, said the camera provides transparency that can help with “proving, or disproving, various theories related to police stops.”

She said she believed the Bloomington and Normal departments are using the cameras well, to her knowledge, while noting that departments can always grow and develop by monitoring their own behaviors.

“If officers, sheriffs and citizens are all interacting appropriately, then no one should have consternation about wearing the cameras,” she said. “The cameras provide clarity regarding interactions and may elevate the behaviors of all parties involved.”

