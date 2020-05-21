Watch now: McLean County health administrator: COVID testing site will remain open

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds will remain open past Saturday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight told the county Board of Health Thursday night.

The site was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Friday after weeks of low turnout. The site could handle up to 250 tests a day but often fell well short of that mark.