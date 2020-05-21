Watch now: McLean County health administrator: COVID testing site will remain open
1 comment
breaking top story

Watch now: McLean County health administrator: COVID testing site will remain open

  • 1
051420-blm-loc-1boardhealth

The McLean County Board of Health meets, via audio and video link, with county health department leaders, including Administrator Jessica McKnight, left, during a Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, discussing the health department's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 PAUL SWIECH, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds will remain open past Saturday, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight told the county Board of Health Thursday night.

Watch here:

The site was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Friday after weeks of low turnout. The site could handle up to 250 tests a day but often fell well short of that mark.

Health Editor Paul Swiech is covering the meeting and will provide updates.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News