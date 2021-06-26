Watch now: McLean County roads closed due to flooding

BLOOMINGTON — A number of roads in southern McLean County are closed or impassable, with water flowing over the pavement, emergency officials said Saturday morning.

As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or at nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight.

"That water is still flowing over those roads," MCEMA assistant director Cathy Beck told The Pantagraph. "Those are definitely areas to stay out of."

Beck said many rural and local roads near Heyworth, McLean and Funks Grove are closed, and won't be reopened until local road crews and crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation can work to clear them.

According to MCEMA and IDOT, these roads should be avoided:

Interstate 55 in all directions between from McLean to the Shirley exit

Eastbound US-136 from McLean to Heyworth

US-51 at East 350 North Road

Towanda Barnes Road at U.S. 150

Old Route 66 from Heyworth to Route 350

The National Weather Service said 4.32 inches of rain fell at Central Illinois Airport in Bloomington.

