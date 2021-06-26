Watch now: McLean County roads closed due to flooding

Sugar Creek runs fast and high under the bridge on Virginia Avenue near Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal on Saturday morning, June 26, 2021. Storms produced 4 to 7 inches of rain in Central Illinois on Friday night and early Saturday morning.
DAN MCNEILE, THE PANTAGRAPH
The 300 block of Allin Street in Bloomington was largely impassable around 9:30 p.m. Friday night due to heavy rains and flooding.
BLOOMINGTON — A number of roads in southern McLean County are closed or impassable, with water flowing over the pavement, emergency officials said Saturday morning.
As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or at nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight.
"That water is still flowing over those roads," MCEMA assistant director Cathy Beck told The Pantagraph. "Those are definitely areas to stay out of."
Beck said many rural and local roads near Heyworth, McLean and Funks Grove are closed, and won't be reopened until local road crews and crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation can work to clear them.
