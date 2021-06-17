Watch now: McLean County sheriff wants state to take prisoners again

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage, along with the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, is asking the Illinois Department of Corrections to resume normal operations of receiving sentenced inmates.

The IDOC stopped accepting admissions when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order March 26, 2020, in an attempt to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter issued to IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys on Thursday, ISA President and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle cited Pritzker’s July 27, 2020, executive order that said IDOC would “resume accepting the transfer of individuals from Illinois county jails.”

But VanVickle said IDOC has had a “continued unwillingness to accept sentenced inmates from county jails.”

An IDOC spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Pantagraph.

The letter further cited the state’s uplifting of COVID-19 restrictions on June 11, as well as the significant decrease in COVID-19 cases across the state and its jails and prisons.

Sandage said there are 65 people at the McLean County Detention Facility awaiting transfer to IDOC.

He said the county jail has sent some people sentenced to IDOC since March 2020, “but it’s limited and it’s been sporadic.”

“It used to be, before COVID, we would make two trips a week to DOC with our prisoners. Now, we’re lucky to take one a month and they tell us how many we should bring,” Sandage told The Pantagraph.

Sandage wrote in a statement that the McLean County Sheriff’s Office has been responsible for 9,000 bed days for people who would otherwise be at IDOC, costing local taxpayers over $500,000 for food, housing and staff.

“That’s going by what we think a somewhat average rate would be, what we would charge if we housed anybody else’s prisoners,” he said.

Sandage said there are zero active COVID-19 cases within the about 250 people detained in the McLean County jail; however, he noted that the jail does not test for the virus unless a person has symptoms. He added that the facility held its second vaccination clinic last week and over 100 people detained are vaccinated.

The ISA letter noted there are seven active COVID-19 cases in IDOC facilities, according to IDOC.

IDOC’s total population has been reduced by about 10,000 people in the last year, and it currently stands at about 26,000 inmates across the state, the letter said.

“Sheriffs should not and cannot continue to provide for the statutory responsibilities that are mandated to DOC, nor should they be expected to, as the risks of COVID-19 have reduced,” VanVickle wrote.

VanVickle concluded: “We cannot continue to demand the hours of correctional staff to meet this unfair and irresponsible action of the Department, while space is clearly available to place these individuals.”

