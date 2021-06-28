 Skip to main content
Watch now: More rain moves into Bloomington-Normal

LINCOLN — Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in a new storm system moving into Central Illinois.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cass, Fulton, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Tazewell and Woodford.

A Flash Flood Watch also is in effect for sections of Central Illinois. 

The weather service forecast includes showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. 

Extensive rain Friday night into Saturday caused flood conditions across the region over the weekend. 

Watch now: Flooding damages Bloomington homeless shelter

