Watch now: More severe rain, risk of flooding expected in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Hours after severe storms produced heavy rains, strong winds and flash flooding across Central Illinois Friday, another round of the same weather is expected to pass through the region on Saturday.

A flood warning is in effect for McLean County until 2:15 p.m. Saturday and a flash flood watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop again Saturday and move through the area this afternoon and evening. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall across the area.

"There is a threat for some of these storms to become strong to severe," said Nicole Batzek, a meteorologist with the NWS in Lincoln. "With the current environment, having high humidity, any thunderstorms that do develop that are an efficient rain-producer does not make for a good situation."

Batzek said although the chance for hail is low, storms on Saturday afternoon could "kick up some winds," meaning there may be conditions that produce funnel clouds.

"We can't completely rule out another tornado or two this afternoon," Batzek said.

There were two reports of tornadoes across Central Illinois on Friday — one confirmed in Champaign County, southeast of Fisher, and another reported, but unconfirmed, in Piatt County, northeast of Decatur, near Cisco.

Friday's severe storm events across McLean County also produced impressive rain totals, ranging from 1 to 7 inches, the NWS reported. The heaviest of rains fell in the southern part of the county.

Bloomington-Normal recorded 4.5 to 5.5. inches of rainfall, with 4.32 inches logged at the Central Illinois Regional Airport. Downs logged 6.94 inches, Heyworth measured 5.79 inches and Mackinaw recorded 2.68 inches of rainfall.

Batzek said weather officials expected the heavy rains and frequent storms on Friday, and that "rainfall totals can quickly stack up" if storms continue to "repeat over the same areas" on Saturday.

Friday's storms also produced intense flooding around the Twin Cities, with multiple low-lying streets and intersections reported to be under 3 to 4 feet of water.

The Bloomington public works department had crews working overnight to clear flooded streets and intersections, and street sweepers are working Saturday to remove debris and mud from local streets that were engulfed, the city said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington city manager Tim Gleason in a statement said the department's own building and facilities experienced flooding, but there was no damage to any equipment and the water has since subsided.

Preliminary reports in Bloomington indicated vehicles were stranded at Empire Street and Towanda Avenue; Oakland Avenue and Veterans Parkway; and on Four Seasons Road, Morrissey Drive and Morris Avenue.

The McLean County Area EMS System logged over 100 calls for service during a 12-hour period amid the storm, far more than the 60 call per day the system averages.

"We had multiple water rescues, working structure fires and our regular call volume as well," the EMS System said in a social media post on Saturday.

Bloomington police and fire departments responded to reports of stranded and abandoned vehicles throughout the city, and the fire department was also called for several gas leak and odor investigations, the city said in statement.

Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West said the MABAS 41 Water Rescue Team was staged at BFD headquarters and was deployed to provide mutual aid with rural agencies on a water rescue.

The Hudson dive team was called about midnight to where McLean County Road 900 East crosses Timber Creek near Funks Grove, according to reports.

One person was clinging to a tree and three people who tried to rescue that person also ended up needing help, McLean County Sheriff's Sgt. Luke Werts said, adding he could release no more details of the incident.

All were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but injuries weren't life-threatening, he said. The incident was over by about 4 a.m.

Timber Creek flooding also forced state police to close Interstate 55 between McLean and Shirley, he said.

Rescue crews were called about midnight to help a resident near Heyworth whose home was surrounded by floodwaters, according to weather service reports. About that same time, stranded motorists were aided on Interstate 74 when Kickapoo Creek flooded near Downs, on I-55 on Bloomington's southwest edge and near LeRoy. Emergency responders from the Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Department on Friday aided four motorists who were stranded on I-55 near McLean when the highway was damaged by severe flooding. A social media post from the department said all four were rescued without injury.

A number of roads were still closed or impassable as of 9 a.m. Saturday, with water flowing over the pavement, emergency officials said Saturday morning. The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or at nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight. "That water is still flowing over those roads," MCEMA assistant director Cathy Beck told The Pantagraph. "Those are definitely areas to stay out of."

Beck said many rural and local roads near Heyworth, McLean and Funks Grove are closed, and won't be reopened until local road crews and crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation can work to clear them.

According to MCEMA and IDOT, these roads should be avoided:

Interstate 55 in all directions between from McLean to the Shirley exit

Eastbound US-136 from McLean to Heyworth

US-51 at East 350 North Road

Towanda Barnes Road at U.S. 150

Old Route 66 from Heyworth to Route 350

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0