Watch now: Neighbors in shock after mother, 2 children die in Lexington fire

LEXINGTON — A mother, child and baby died early Saturday when fire swept through their mobile home in rural Lexington.
No one else was injured. The victims' names have not been released; autopsies were scheduled later in the day.
Neighbor Stephen Ross didn't know anyone was inside the trailer when he woke up at 3:22 a.m.
"I tried to put the fire out but it spread very quickly," he said. "It seemed to start on the front porch. ... I didn't know the family was inside."
Ross' own home, next door, was damaged by heat and smoke. He saved his dog, cat and four snakes, and said he'll live temporarily with his father.
Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly, said Captain Eric Heuer, the incident commander at the scene.
“The front half of the trailer was fully involved and we had reports of people still inside,” he said. “We were well behind the fire but made quite an effort to get in. We had several crews from our department and others. We were able to remove the victims, but unfortunately, they died in the fire.”
Counselors have been made available for first responders, he said.
“We held one session early Saturday and we will be having additional sessions,” he said. “We are reaching out to the family as well and doing whatever we can to help them. Lexington is a small community and we all know each other and something like this, it hits close to home.”
Neighbors were getting over the shock as they gathered near the site throughout the day.
“I just moved in to the area not too long ago,” said Sherry Nalley. “I don’t know anybody except my boyfriend, but you never expect something like this to happen no matter where you live. It’s so sad.”
Some placed toys and stuffed animals near the mobile home.
“An old stuffed bear sitting in my home doesn’t mean a lot to me,” said Denise Jeakins. “But the act of bringing it here and honoring those precious babies hits me hard.”
Charlene Lybarger, now of Peoria, heard the news early Saturday. It caught her attention because she recognized the address: she used to live in the trailer.
“OMG, that could have been us if we stayed there,” she said.
Flames melted the front half of the mobile home and police tape surrounded the property at mid-morning as firefighters and natural gas investigators continued to look for what caused the fire. The fire also damaged a nearby car, but it was unclear to whom it belonged.
The mobile home is located at the intersection of North Main and East Red streets at Westwind Estates, about three miles west of Lexington. The McLean County Sheriff’s Department said a woman and child were pronounced dead at the scene. The baby died later at OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Lexington school officials said the child was not a student, but the district offered counseling for children who live elsewhere in the mobile home park.
Fire departments from Lexington, Chenoa, Towanda, Hudson and Normal battled the fire. The cause is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office, state Fire Marshal’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Department and MABAS 41 fire investigation team.
050320-blm-loc-3fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-1fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-2fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-4fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-6fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-7fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-8fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-9fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-10fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-11fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-12fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-13fatalfire
050320-blm-loc-14fatalfire
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!