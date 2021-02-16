Watch now: New details released on Normal train derailment debris

NORMAL — Cleanup crews returned to uptown Normal Tuesday in bitter cold and nearly 6 inches of snow to clear debris from a multicar train derailment early Saturday.
Workers with Greis Trucking & Excavating Co., of Boonville, Missouri, were at one of the sites where at least two cars were derailed just yards away from a apartment buildings on Hester Street.
Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer said the company planned to haul the mix of paper goods, pallets and other materials to a landfill so "it won't be an issue or a problem, and won't be around for weeks and weeks."
More than a dozen train cars jumped the tracks just south of the Illinois State University campus and uptown Normal at about 5 a.m. People near the site told The Pantagraph Saturday that the derailment felt like an earthquake; no injuries were reported.
Humer said the initial call said the derailment involved a "150-car freight train" and that "60 cars had come off the rails."
"After our additional units got on the scene and we set up command, they realized it was actually 16 cars that came off the tracks, which is still a pretty good train derailment,” he said.
Several crossings between Fort Jesse Road and Main Street were blocked. Most were reopened by noon.
The derailment forced Amtrak, which uses the same tracks, to bus passengers from Pontiac to Normal and onto Lincoln over the weekend. Regular operations resumed Monday.
“Everything is back to normal and we don’t foresee any other issues,” said Marc Magliari, a public relations manager for Amtrak.
Officials with Union Pacific Railroad Co., which operated the freight train, have been on the scene and working with town officials, but have not released much information. Spokesman Tim McMahan said the incident involved 17 cars.
Elizabeth Graham, a Union Pacific spokeswoman, said: "The cleanup will continue over the next couple of weeks. The extreme weather did cause some delays."
Humer told the Normal Town Council on Monday that during the initial response, firefighters found that there were no tanker cars turned over, and no hazardous materials were discovered. But as crews worked to clear debris, a shifting of the metal cars sparked a fire.
“They had moved several of the cars, picked them up with a large crane and moved them out of the way, when they did that, they had jostled so many other cars and moved them around that it appears two of semi tractor trucks that were on flatbed cars had refrigeration units on them," Humer said. “What we believe is there was a saddle tank for diesel fuel that was ruptured and it caught some kind of ignition source on that trailer and started the fire.”
After putting out the flames, firefighters noticed a "red coloring" running down the alleyway and into the sewer. The department notified the Normal Sewer Department and Water Reclamation District.
The liquid was traced to Sugar Creek and samples were sent to the Environmental Protection Agency, which identified it as a "water soluble paint product," said Humer. The coloring stained the snow and water, but was not hazardous to humans or fish, the officials said.
Water running beneath a frozen surface in Sugar Creek made it impossible for the Water Reclamation District to capture it, so it was decided to "just let it flow, and then it would go ahead and flow out through their facility," Humer said.
Continued cleanup caused a second flare up Monday morning.
"That stuff we pulled out of those train cars, it's basically like a junk fire," Humer said, describing the materials pulled from the turned-over train cars.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who also serves on the national Amtrak board, said he was impressed with the professionalism the fire and police departments displayed while responding to the train derailment and other public-safety-related incidents over the weekend.
"Our fire department had a tough day that Saturday," said Koos. "It was brutally cold — I think everyone knows that. "I can't imagine how tired they were after something like that, but they really stood out in terms of professionalism."
