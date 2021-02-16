Watch now: New details released on Normal train derailment debris

“They had moved several of the cars, picked them up with a large crane and moved them out of the way, when they did that, they had jostled so many other cars and moved them around that it appears two of semi tractor trucks that were on flatbed cars had refrigeration units on them," Humer said. “What we believe is there was a saddle tank for diesel fuel that was ruptured and it caught some kind of ignition source on that trailer and started the fire.”

After putting out the flames, firefighters noticed a "red coloring" running down the alleyway and into the sewer. The department notified the Normal Sewer Department and Water Reclamation District.

The liquid was traced to Sugar Creek and samples were sent to the Environmental Protection Agency, which identified it as a "water soluble paint product," said Humer. The coloring stained the snow and water, but was not hazardous to humans or fish, the officials said.

Water running beneath a frozen surface in Sugar Creek made it impossible for the Water Reclamation District to capture it, so it was decided to "just let it flow, and then it would go ahead and flow out through their facility," Humer said.