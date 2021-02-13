Watch Now: No injuries in Linden Street apartment fire; crews still fighting 'hot spots'

Firefighters were seen using rubber mallets to break ice off of ladders.

Nathan Trice, a resident of the apartment building, recalled smelling a "campfiery smell" before the fire was discovered. He and his roommate were able to grab some valuables before leaving the building. Their unit is on the far end of the building and not directly affected by the fire.

Still, he said, "By the time we got out the whole roof was on fire."

Trice's roommate, Alexander Neff, had been sleeping when he heard Trice get up.

"I didn't smell anything, but then I heard the sirens," Neff said.

Marisa Hortonmeza lives in an apartment on the side that was protected by the firewall.

"It was scary," she said of the speed at which the fire grew.

Another resident, Jack Fletcher, said there was very little smoke initially.

"Then we got our and the whole roof was on fire," he said. Fletcher lives on the east side of the building, where the fire did not spread.