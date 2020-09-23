Watch now: 2 workers at State Farm rescued by Normal Fire Department

This is a developing story that will be updated.
NORMAL — Two workers trapped roughly 200 feet above ground at State Farm headquarters were rescued Wednesday by the Normal Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team.
The fire department posted about the rescue, which it said was underway, shortly after 10 a.m. on its social media channels. An update at 11:40 a.m. said the workers were successfully rescued and safe inside the building.
The fire department previously had said workers were safe and harnessed, but scaffolding had malfunctioned and would not move up or down. The workers were about 200 feet up on the east side of the main building, 1 State Farm Plaza.
Gina Morss-Fischer, a spokesperson for the company, said in response to a request for comment: "We are currently working with authorities to help a couple of people off of scaffolding located on the east side of our E Tower."
HAPPENING NOW - NFD Technical Rescue Team on scene at 1 State Farm Plaza to assist BFD with high angle rescue of workers on scaffolding. Workers are safe; scaffolding has malfunctioned and will not move up or down. #BloNo— Normal Fire Department (@NormalFire) September 23, 2020
