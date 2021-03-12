Watch now: Normal seeks up to $20,000 reimbursement for staff overtime in responding to train derailment

There were no injuries.

All rail cars and debris have since been cleared, and activity has continued through the area despite some "minor cosmetic items that are still left to repair," Graham said.

Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer said he was pleased with how quickly the railroad company responded to the incident.

"Working with their experts during the immediate aftermath of the derailment was smooth," he said. "Their HazMat Team collaborated with us (NFD), BNWRD (Bloomington and Normal Water Reclamation District) and Town of Normal sewer teams throughout the effort.

"We appreciate their professionalism."

The derailment also forced Amtrak, which uses the same tracks, to bus passenger from Pontiac to Normal and on to Lincoln for a short period of time. Amtrak Texas Eagle trains 422 and 22 had to detour between St. Louis and Chicago.

Regular service resumed by Feb. 15.