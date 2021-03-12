Watch now: Normal seeks up to $20,000 reimbursement for staff overtime in responding to train derailment

NORMAL — While the town didn't incur any property damage when a Union Pacific Railroad Co. train derailed Feb. 13 in uptown, Normal is seeking reimbursement for staffing overtime.
“The major impact on the Town relates to personnel costs,” said Cathy Oloffson, Normal communications director, adding that “the town has reached out to Union Pacific to discuss potential reimbursement,” but that officials aren’t sure if or when the town would be reimbursed.
Normal Finance Director Andrew Huhn said the town estimates less than $20,000 in "non-typical staffing" for personnel responding to the derailment, but an exact number was not provided.
Investigation continues into what caused 17 Union Pacific cargo cars to derail, spilling debris. Elizabeth Graham, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said there is no update to share on what caused the accident, or how much damage was incurred.
There were no injuries.
All rail cars and debris have since been cleared, and activity has continued through the area despite some "minor cosmetic items that are still left to repair," Graham said.
Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer said he was pleased with how quickly the railroad company responded to the incident.
"Working with their experts during the immediate aftermath of the derailment was smooth," he said. "Their HazMat Team collaborated with us (NFD), BNWRD (Bloomington and Normal Water Reclamation District) and Town of Normal sewer teams throughout the effort.
"We appreciate their professionalism."
The derailment also forced Amtrak, which uses the same tracks, to bus passenger from Pontiac to Normal and on to Lincoln for a short period of time. Amtrak Texas Eagle trains 422 and 22 had to detour between St. Louis and Chicago.
Regular service resumed by Feb. 15.
Recently, Amtrak announced Texas Eagle, serving Norma and Pontiac, is one of 12 long-distance Amtrak lines returning to pre-COVID daily service levels. Amtrak cut service last year as COVID cases increased.
The service is returning thanks to the $1.86 trillion COVID-19 relief package President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday.
Texas Eagle runs from Union Station in Chicago to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles vis St. Louis, Dallas and San Antonio, Texas, and service will restart May 24.
