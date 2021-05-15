Watch now: Pets die in Bloomington house fire

A Bloomington house fire at 905 S. Mercer caused significant smoke damage.
Bloomington firefighters climb onto the roof of a home at 905 S. Mercer Ave. as they fight a fire in the structure, Friday, May 14, 2021. A fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the home.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — At least three cats died in a house fire Friday night at 905 S. Mercer Ave. in Bloomington.
Bloomington and Normal fire crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.
About eight units were seen battling the blaze in a large one-story home. No flames were visible, but there was extensive smoke damage extending to the attic.
Bloomington firefighters open up the roof of a home at 905 S. Mercer Ave. in an attempt to remove smoke and heat from an attic space, Friday, May 14, 2021. The fire caused the death of at least three cats that were living in the home. An occupant escaped the home without injury.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
By 7 p.m., the fire was under control.
A Bloomington firefighter exits a home at 905 S. Mercer Ave. after a kitchen fire caused extensive smoke damage to the home, Friday, May 14, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hodgie Teichmann, son of the elderly couple who live in the home, said only his mother was home when the fire broke out, and she escaped without injuries. However, three cats have been found dead, and they are still looking for the remaining pets.
Teichmann said the fire started in the kitchen, with extensive fire damage left in that area.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and a fire investigator is on the way to the scene.
Bloomington and Normal fire crews respond to a house fire just after 6 p.m. Friday on South Mercer Avenue in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Big names that have performed at Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena
Judas Priest
Judas Priest performs in April 2018 at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cole Swindell
Country singer Cole Swindell performed in March 2018 at the arena.
JOSEPH LLANES, For The Pantagraph
Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers belts out a note as he performs Dec. 7, 2017 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. The musician was on his farewell tour, "The Gambler's Last Deal: Christmas & Hits."
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hank Williams Jr.
Country musician Hank Williams Jr. entertains the crowd during his performance Sept. 28, 2017 at Grossinger Motors Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton performed at the arena in April 2017.
Keith Urban
Country music singer Keith Urban presented a concert at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in November 2016.
JIM FINCH, THE PANTAGRAPH
Boston
Boston performed at the U.S.Cellular Coliseum in May 2016.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley sang to a near-capacity audience at what was U.S. Cellular Coliseum in March 2016 and Grossinger Motors Arena in February 2018.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jim Gaffigan
Comedian Jim Gaffigan performed in December 2017.
Jason Aldean
Country singer Jason Aldean sang during his "We Were Here" tour at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in January 2016.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy performs at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington in March 2008.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller's Jeff Yang plays the violin during an April 2008 performance at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire performs at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington in June 2008.
B MOSHER, Pantagraph file photo
Alice Cooper
Rocker Alice Cooper performs at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington in August 2008.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin performs in July 2010, at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Toby Keith
Toby Keith performs as part of his American Ride Tour in July 2010 at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert performs his "Let it Ride" tour in March 2014 at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Lee Brice
Lee Brice performs in February 2015 at the US Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
John Mellencamp
Musician John Mellencamp performed the first concert at the U. S. Cellular Coliseum in April 2006.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
ZZ Top
Bass guitarist Dusty Hill of ZZ Top played before a boisterous crowd at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in June 2010.
DAVID PROBER, The Pantagraph
Dierks Bentley
Country music star Dierks Bentley performs in April 2011, as part of the 2011 JÄGERMEISTER Country Tour at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Luke Bryan
Country music star Luke Bryan ramps up the crowd of about 7,500 people at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington in February 2013, in his second night performing in front of a sold out crowd.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Pantagraph
Little Big Town
Country band Little Big Town performs at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in October 2015. From left, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Rock to the Rescue
REO Speedwagon performed as part of a multiple rock band show, Rock to the Rescue, to benefit Washington tornado victims in December 2013 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum. The band was voted top musicians in a new Illinois bicentennial poll.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson performs in October 2008, at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, the Pantagraph
Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney plays the guitar and performs to a sold out crowd at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in September 2009.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Brooks and Dunn
Jason Aldean performs in May 2010 as part of the Brooks and Dunn Last Rodeo concert tour at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow performed at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in April 2012.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Chicago
Chicago founding members, James Pankow, trombone, Walter Parazaider, saxophone and Lee Loughnane, trumpet, with Tris Imboden on drums entertain the crowd at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in January 2014.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Pantagraph
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean did another performance at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in February 2014 as part of his "Night Train Tour."
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart was clearly happy to be on tour during a July 2015 concert at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!