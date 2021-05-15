Watch now: Pets die in Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON — At least three cats died in a house fire Friday night at 905 S. Mercer Ave. in Bloomington.

Bloomington and Normal fire crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.

About eight units were seen battling the blaze in a large one-story home. No flames were visible, but there was extensive smoke damage extending to the attic.

By 7 p.m., the fire was under control.

Hodgie Teichmann, son of the elderly couple who live in the home, said only his mother was home when the fire broke out, and she escaped without injuries. However, three cats have been found dead, and they are still looking for the remaining pets.

Teichmann said the fire started in the kitchen, with extensive fire damage left in that area.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and a fire investigator is on the way to the scene.

