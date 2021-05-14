 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pets perish in Bloomington house fire
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Pets perish in Bloomington house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051521-blm-loc-1mercerfire

Bloomington firefighters climb onto the roof of a home at 905 S. Mercer Ave. as they fight a fire in the structure, Friday, May 14, 2021. A fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

BLOOMINGTON — At least three cats died in a house fire Friday night at 905 S. Mercer Ave. in Bloomington. 

Bloomington and Normal fire crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.

About eight units were seen battling the blaze in a large one-story home. No flames were visible, but there was extensive smoke damage extending to the attic.

051521-blm-loc-3mercerfire

Bloomington firefighters open up the roof of a home at 905 S. Mercer Ave. in an attempt to remove smoke and heat from an attic space, Friday, May 14, 2021. The fire caused the death of at least three cats that were living in the home. An occupant escaped the home without injury.

By 7 p.m., the fire was under control. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
051521-blm-loc-2mercerfire

A Bloomington firefighter exits a home at 905 S. Mercer Ave. after a kitchen fire caused extensive smoke damage to the home, Friday, May 14, 2021.

Hodgie Teichmann, son of the elderly couple who live in the home, said only his mother was home when the fire broke out, and she escaped without injuries. However, three cats have been found dead, and they are still looking for the remaining pets. 

Teichmann said the fire started in the kitchen, with extensive fire damage left in that area.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and a fire investigator is on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated.

051521-blm-loc-4mercerfire

Bloomington and Normal fire crews respond to a house fire just after 6 p.m. Friday on South Mercer Avenue in Bloomington. 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News