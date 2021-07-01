Watch now: Planning a safe Fourth of July weekend in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Sparklers, smoke bombs and snappers are exciting to light up on warm summer nights, but even fireworks deemed "safe" or legal are dangerous if not handled properly.

Even favorites such as the eye-catching sparklers can burn upward of 1,200 degrees depending on the material used.

"Even the legal fireworks that Illinois allows (stores) to sell can be dangerous," said Matt Swaney, fire inspector with the Normal Fire Department. "It doesn't take much — when you're talking about these materials — to ignite, and we don't want anyone to go through the horror of a burn injury if we can prevent it."

Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois, and those caught igniting explosives, firecrackers, Roman candles and other similar pyrotechnics could be subjected to fines and ordinance violations in Bloomington-Normal.

If not ignited properly or disposed of with care, fireworks, even those allowed under state law and local ordinances — glow worm pellets, smoke devices, party poppers, sparklers, toy pistols, etc. — can cause severe damage.

"They're still hot and they still include oxidizers, which create their own oxygen once they're ignited," said Swaney. "They can smolder for hours, and if you throw them in a garbage can with enough trash, sometimes they can smolder and create enough heat to reignite."

Illegal fireworks pose dangerous situations, not only for people igniting the fireworks, but for anyone in the surrounding area. Ash and debris floating from the sky could land on houses, sparking fires or damaging property, said Swaney.

While celebration is expected around this time of year, officials noted that people should be courteous of their neighbors if they risk participating in pyrotechnic activities.

Twin Cities public safety officials also said for the last month they've been fielding and responding to a trickle of calls about firework ignition and noise in local neighborhoods.

This weekend they expect that trickle to switch to a stream as more people light off fireworks, and more people complain about them.

"Usually it gets to the point where we get so many calls we can't get to all of them," said John Fermon, Bloomington Police Department public information officer. "We'll just try to get to the dangerous ones ... where someone might be lighting (fireworks) off in the streets or throwing them at vehicles."

Fermon didn't have specific figures, but estimated the department received a few dozen calls in June related to fireworks. This weekend BPD will likely get hundreds of calls, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Calls aren't specific to an area of the city, but ignition of a firework can be more dangerous in a ward or neighborhood with a higher population density or clustering of trees, Fermon said.

To make a call for service worthwhile, complainants should provide to a BPD telecommunicator as much information as possible, like the address or the color of the house where the firework may have originated from, Fermon said.

"Sometimes we know that’s not easy, but it makes it easier for us to follow up and find who it is," Fermon said.

Storms and flooding in the last week may have disrupted some residents' plans to shoot off fireworks, but police have received a steady number of calls for noise complaints.

“I think the past week has put a damper on things, but up to that point we’ve received a fairly large number of calls for noise," said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner. "It's illegal, you're not supposed to do it, the risk is on the individual.

"There are other times, given the nature of the complaint and the type of violation, where it's not appropriate, and we issue a citation."

Fermon said BPD officers will follow a progressive approach when responding to complaints about fireworks, and will typically only issue warnings.

But if someone continues to be obnoxious after a warning or is the subject of multiple complaints, an officer may issue an ordinance violation.

The violation would be tied to Bloomington city code — which prohibits the use of consumer-grade fireworks across all nine wards — and would carry a fine from $50 to $500.

"Pretty much if it goes into the air and goes bang, it's probably not an approved firework," Fermon said, adding that most ordinance violations for fireworks are issued if there is a clear indication that someone is using illegal fireworks.

Most illegal fireworks, Fermon said, are brought into the city by people who obtain them from a border state, where consumer fireworks have higher explosive compounds that produce projectiles and other dangerous effects.

A criminal offense related to fireworks would be issued if authorities uncovered someone selling or distributing those products locally.

"Really we just try to do our best to remind people of what they can and can't set off, and then ask them to stop to be attentive and respectful of other people and their property," Fermon said.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.