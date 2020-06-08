Watch now: Police, black leaders in Bloomington-Normal stand together against police brutality

"1. We too condemn the actions of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, including those officers who stood by and failed to act.

"2. We too are against police brutality and excessive use of force and don't condone it in our community.

"3. We are committed to accountability, transparency and building a community of tolerance and mutual trust.

"4. We are peace officers. As such we will not abuse our authority as we fulfill our solemn oaths to you.

"5. We have ratified these commitments, having previously adopted the ideals in the 10 shared principles of the NAACP and Illinois Chiefs Association..."

The 10 principles call for treating everyone with respect, rejecting discrimination, advocating fairness in community policing, developing strong relations between police and the African-American community, supporting diversity in law enforcement and de-escalation training, Foster said.

Donath, Bleichner and Woodruff said their departments have signed the principles. Sandage said "we firmly believe in them."