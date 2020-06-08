Watch Now: Police chiefs, sheriff, NAACP, Not In Our Town rally together against 'police brutality'

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police and the McLean County sheriff's office on Monday condemned the actions of police that resulted in the death of George Floyd.
"We too condemn the actions of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, including those officers who stood by and failed to act," said ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, speaking on behalf of himself, the police chiefs of the Bloomington and Normal police departments and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage.
Floyd is the African-American man whose death on May 25 in Minneapolis, after a police officer pressed a knee into Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, has resulted in protests, rallies and vandalism nationwide, including in Bloomington-Normal.
At noon Monday, in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., representatives of Bloomington, Normal and ISU police, the McLean County sheriff's department, the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP and Not In Our Town (NIOT) rallied together to denounce the killing of Floyd. More than 100 people attended the event.
Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath spoke at an NAACP/NIOT rally on May 31 but he was not able to get beyond the first couple minutes of his talk when some of the 1,000 people who attended the rally drowned out his remarks by chanting "I can't breathe," a reference to words Floyd used before he died.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and Woodruff had intended to speak on May 31 but organizers suggested they step back after Donath's remarks were drowned out.
On Monday, Woodruff spoke on behalf of all three chiefs and Sandage.
"We wanted it to be a unified message," Bleichner explained to The Pantagraph.
"We want to show that we stand unified and we condemn what happened in Minnesota," Sandage said.
"We are here today because there is no community without unity," Woodruff said. "We in law enforcement must be willing to publicly speak out on the recent events which have inflicted our nation, our community and our profession. Pursuant to that unity, I am speaking on behalf of all our agencies here today to make it clear that:
"1. We too condemn the actions of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, including those officers who stood by and failed to act.
"2. We too are against police brutality and excessive use of force and don't condone it in our community.
"3. We are committed to accountability, transparency and building a community of tolerance and mutual trust.
"4. We are peace officers. As such we will not abuse our authority as we fulfill our solemn oaths to you.
"5. We have ratified these commitments, having previously adopted the ideals in the 10 shared principles of the NAACP and Illinois Chiefs Association but also through the signatories of these banners present here today."
"To my fellow officers, I say, being here is about doing what is right, not what is easy," Woodruff continued. "We are united together today in the United States, in the Land of Lincoln, in a community Lincoln helped build and in his words, "Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty..."
"Let us reflect on these words today, and our duty, as we take a long moment of silence to honor Mr. George Floyd," Woodruff concluded.
At that point, those attending observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence.
