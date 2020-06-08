Watch Now: Police chiefs, sheriff, NAACP, Not In Our Town rally together against 'police brutality'

"1. We too condemn the actions of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, including those officers who stood by and failed to act.

"2. We too are against police brutality and excessive use of force and don't condone it in our community.

"3. We are committed to accountability, transparency and building a community of tolerance and mutual trust.

"4. We are peace officers. As such we will not abuse our authority as we fulfill our solemn oaths to you.

"5. We have ratified these commitments, having previously adopted the ideals in the 10 shared principles of the NAACP and Illinois Chiefs Association but also through the signatories of these banners present here today."

"To my fellow officers, I say, being here is about doing what is right, not what is easy," Woodruff continued. "We are united together today in the United States, in the Land of Lincoln, in a community Lincoln helped build and in his words, "Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty..."

"Let us reflect on these words today, and our duty, as we take a long moment of silence to honor Mr. George Floyd," Woodruff concluded.