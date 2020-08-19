You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Police investigate North Roosevelt Avenue shooting; one victim with non-life-threatening injuries
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Police investigate North Roosevelt Avenue shooting; one victim with non-life-threatening injuries

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Wednesday evening in the 800 block of North Roosevelt Avenue.

"It doesn't appear to be life-threatening injuries," but the man was transported to a hospital, police Sgt. Aaron Veerman said. "There was one victim."

"It's an active investigation," Veerman said about 8 p.m. Wednesday. "We have no suspect information and no one is in custody."

Police received calls at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday of several shots fired at Roosevelt Avenue and Chestnut Street, Veerman said. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and a victim with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Officers blocked off an area west of Roosevelt and Chestnut Street and were searching for evidence with flashlights. Chestnut Street was blocked to traffic.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a Pantagraph journalist at the scene observed a person, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the arm, walk to a Bloomington police rescue unit, where he was treated by paramedics.

Officers were speaking with witnesses, some of whom appeared to be pointing around the area.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News