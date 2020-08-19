Watch now: Police investigate North Roosevelt Avenue shooting; one victim with non-life-threatening injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Wednesday evening in the 800 block of North Roosevelt Avenue.

"It doesn't appear to be life-threatening injuries," but the man was transported to a hospital, police Sgt. Aaron Veerman said. "There was one victim."

"It's an active investigation," Veerman said about 8 p.m. Wednesday. "We have no suspect information and no one is in custody."

Police received calls at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday of several shots fired at Roosevelt Avenue and Chestnut Street, Veerman said. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and a victim with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Officers blocked off an area west of Roosevelt and Chestnut Street and were searching for evidence with flashlights. Chestnut Street was blocked to traffic.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a Pantagraph journalist at the scene observed a person, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the arm, walk to a Bloomington police rescue unit, where he was treated by paramedics.

Officers were speaking with witnesses, some of whom appeared to be pointing around the area.