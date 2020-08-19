You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Police investigating shooting on North Roosevelt Street
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Police investigating shooting on North Roosevelt Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082020-blm-web-shooting

Police work in the area of North Roosevelt and West Chestnut on Wednesday evening. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of North Roosevelt Street in Bloomington. 

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers had blocked off an area west of North Roosevelt and West Chestnut Street and were searching for evidence with flashlights. West Chestnut Street was blocked to traffic. 

A person with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the arm walked to a Bloomington police rescue unit shortly before 6:30 p.m., where he was treated by paramedics, according to a Pantagraph journalist at the scene. 

Officers were speaking with witnesses, some of whom appeared to be pointing around the area. No suspects appeared to be in custody. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington police and fire units respond to a report of a shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News