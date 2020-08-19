Watch now: Police investigating shooting on North Roosevelt Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of North Roosevelt Street in Bloomington.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers had blocked off an area west of North Roosevelt and West Chestnut Street and were searching for evidence with flashlights. West Chestnut Street was blocked to traffic.

A person with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the arm walked to a Bloomington police rescue unit shortly before 6:30 p.m., where he was treated by paramedics, according to a Pantagraph journalist at the scene.

Officers were speaking with witnesses, some of whom appeared to be pointing around the area. No suspects appeared to be in custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

